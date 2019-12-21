REFUGIO — Jason Herring applied for three positions when he decided to leave Sonora after the 2006 season.
Herring was so impressed by the potential he saw in Refugio that he wasn’t afraid to go out on a limb.
“I thought there was a chance for us to be real special,” he said. “They made no bones about it. The interview committee said they were sick and tired of going a couple of rounds; they wanted to win state. So I told them, ‘If you hire me, we’ll win state, I promise you.’ At that time, I had been to the quarterfinals twice in my whole life.”
One of those trips resulted in a state championship at Sonora in 2000, and the other was a semifinal appearance in 2001.
But Herring felt Refugio had the necessary ingredients to go deep in the playoffs on a consistent basis.
“I think I’ve got the best job in the state,” he said. “For me, it is because I love needy kids. I love being very involved. I’ve said it a thousand times; to be the coach here, you better be ready to be dad, mother, counselor, preacher, friend and disciplinarian. You better be willing to wear every hat because that’s just what you’re going to get. A lot of our kids come from broken homes, and a lot of our kids come from not very much, and I love that because you can make a huge difference.”
Herring, 50, has made a difference on and off the field. He has compiled a 174-17 record at Refugio that includes 13 consecutive quarterfinal appearances, six trips to the state final and three state championships.
The most recent was the Class 2A, Division I state title the Bobcats claimed with a 28-7 win over Post on Wednesday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington to complete a 16-0 season.
“It’s his heart and his relationship with kids,” said Refugio defensive coordinator Eli Boxell, who has coached with Herring for 13 seasons. “It’s his work ethic. I can speak for all the coaches – we are worn out. Don’t leave any stone unturned and check into every possibility, every situation and every scenario. He’s always been great with personnel. He’s a high-energy guy and it’s all you can do just to keep up.”
Herring’s intensity is apparent to anyone who has seen him on the sidelines during a game, but he displays the same drive in his daily interaction with the players.
“He’s very enthusiastic. He wants perfection,” said J.B. Brown, a member of the 2011 state championship team, who went on to play at Texas Lutheran University. “But he was always more than a coach. He was like a father figure if you didn’t have one in your life. I guess because he loves kids so much. He was always around. He was really good about stuff like that.”
Herring knew he wanted to work with young people growing up in Robert Lee, outside of San Angelo, and turned his attention to the coaching profession while in college at Angelo State.
“There are not a lot of things I do well, but I think I do a real good job of loving on kids,” Herring said. “I love kids. I mean I love it, I love it. A baby could walk in now and I’d just stop. I just love kids of all ages. I remember telling my dad that I couldn’t wait to have kids. I don’t look at rich, poor, race or nothing. I just love kids and always have. Honestly, if you treat people like they want to be treated and you love them and respect them no matter how different their culture – everybody wants to be loved and wants to be treated right.”
Herring’s concern for his players is genuine, but so are the demands he places upon them.
“It’s the tenacity, redundancy, repetition and the passion,” said T. Wayne Price, the team Chaplain. “He does it by genuinely expressing concern for them and, he says, love. It’s exhibited in practical things he does for them when they need it. They really do know that he cares, though he’s hard as nails to play for.”
Herring’s drive for success has drawn criticism, as it did when the Bobcats were accused of poor sportsmanship while setting what was then a state scoring record en route to the 2011 state title.
But Herring admits his around-the-clock football mentality was tempered after Hurricane Harvey battered the town before the 2017 season.
“I’ve always been crazy, wired and focused on the task at hand to a fault where I thought I had to do everything,” he said. “That’s just the way I was raised. You do everything for yourself.
“When the hurricane hit, I didn’t have a choice. People were fighting for their lives. There were very basic needs like mattresses and water and food. All of a sudden, I was pulled 10,000 ways right at the start of the season. What I did is I just took my hands off the wheel and let the staff do 90 percent of it and I tried to help people. The hurricane forever changed me.”
Refugio entered the season as the No. 1 team in the state, but Herring wasn’t certain the team could make a run at a state title until it rallied from a 28-6 deficit and claimed a 48-40 win over Mart, which won its third straight state championship on Thursday.
“I’ve never had a group of kids who could come back 28-6 against anybody much less what turned out to be the state champs,” Herring said. “When this bunch rebounded and won that game, I remember telling them we may be even more special than we thought. I sensed right then that this was a different animal. That’s when our kids started believing we are for real.”
The Bobcats scored three times in less than 3 minutes to rally in the regional round against Shiner, blew out Holland in the quarterfinals and defeated San Augustine in the semifinals before completing their streak of wins over undefeated opponents against Post in the final.
“It don’t get any better than this,” Herring said. “I’m so happy for the community, I’m happy for the kids and my coaches. We’ve worked our ever-living tail ends off for these kids. We’ve never worked this hard.”
Refugio left for AT&T Stadium at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and didn’t return until 8:15 a.m. Thursday morning.
Herring departed the field house at 10 a.m. and went home, where he watched the state finals on TV before finally going to bed Thursday night.
He was back at the field house Friday washing clothes, taking congratulatory calls and doing what he does best.
“Everywhere you turn in Refugio, from the community to the teachers to the superintendent to the school board to the principal, it’s all the same thing and you get the same answer,” Herring said. “It’s about the kids, and we want to be as good as we can be at everything we do. And then they give you the resources and they let you do your job.”
