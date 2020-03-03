Baseball
District 30-5A
Victoria East 2, CC Ray 0
East 100 010 0 - 2 8 0
Ray 000 000 0 - 0 2 0
W: J Martinez; L: Flores
Highlights - (E) Zack Shannon 1-for-3; Cory Cann 3-for-3, RBI; Matthew Gomez 2-for-2; Trent Nieto 1-for-3; Jarod Tipton 1-for-3. (R) Flores 1-for-3; Avila 1-for-3, 2B.
CC King 8, Victoria West 0
King 104 000 3 – 8 7 1
West 000 000 0 – 0 4 0
W: Joe Amador; L: Colton Salas
Highlights – (W) Jace Mitscherling 1-for-4, 2B; EJ Rodriguez 1-for-4, 2B; Blaine Zeplin 1-for-4; Dawson Holly 1-for-1, 2B. (K) Orlando Salinas 1-for-2, RBI, 3B; Derek Saenz 1-for-3; Ben Garza 2-for-3, 5 RBIs, 2 2B; Andrew Garcia 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2B; Ernest Valverde 1-for-4. Records: West 4-3, 1-1; King 6-0-1, 1-0.
District 28-2A
Shiner 13, Flatonia 3
Shiner 530 104 - 13 7 1
Flatonia 110 001 - 3 3 5
Highlights - (S) Boedeker 1-for-2, 2B; Davis 2-for-3, RBI; Darilek RBI; Nunez 3-for-4, 4 RBIs; Ulcak 1-for-4, 4 RBIs.
Non-District
El Campo 10, Brazos 0
El Campo 011 35 - 10 7 1
Brazos 000 00 - 0 2 3
W: Estrada
Highlights - (EC) Estrada 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Rod 1-for-3, RBI, 3B; Jung 2-for-3, 3 RBIs, 2B, 3B; Svatek 1-for-3; Sabrsula 1-for-1; Hallinger 1-for-3, RBI.
Softball
District 30-5A
Victoria West 15, Corpus Christi King 1
King 010 00X - 1 3 4
West 603 6X - 15 11 1
W: Alexis James; L: Frankie Estrada; Highlights: (VW) Katarina Zarate 3-for-4, HR, 6 RBIs; Sydney Harvey 1-for-2, 2 walks; Aaliyah Castillo 2-for-2, 2 RBIs; Kylee Rojas, 2-for-3, RBI; (K) Riana Gepner 1-for-2; Madison Hernandez 1-for-2, RBI; Faith Cantu 1-for-2. Record: West 7-5-1, 1-1.
Non-District
Bay City 18, Hempstead 6
Bay City 450 018 - 18 20 1
Hempstead 100 050 - 6 10 0
W: White
Highlights - (BC) Esquivel 2-for-4, 5 RBIs, 2B, HR; Fernandez 1-for-3; Gonzales 4-for-4, 5 RBIs, 2 2B, 3B; Eidlebach 2-for-4, RBI, 2 2B; White 3-for-4, 2B; Kopecky RBI; Deleon 4-for-4, 4 RBIs, 3 2Bs; Fisher 2-for-4, RBI, 2B; Austin 2-for-4.
Karnes City 8, Cotulla 4
Karnes City 130 012 1 - 8 9 0
Cotulla 001 000 3 - 4 10 2
W: Ramirez
Highlights - (KC) Johnson 3-for-3, 4 RBI's, 2B, HR; Martinez 2-for-3; Miller 2-for-2; Gonzales 2-for-2, 2 RBIs, HR.
La Grange 12, El Campo 10
El Campo 102 223 0 - 10 13 3
La Grange 041 420 1 - 12 12 3
W: Supak; L: Dorotik
Highlights - (EC) Mac Matlock 2-for-5,; Bubela 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, HR, 2B; Madi Matlock 1-for-3; Rioux 3-for-4, RBI, 2B; Macis 1-for-4, 2 RBIs, HR; Farrar 2-for-4.
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 15, Yoakum 5
Sacred Heart 103 056 - 15 16 4
Yoakum 030 110 - 5 7 3
W: Abby Clark
Highlights - (SH) Savannah Mullen 4-for-5, 4 RBIs; Clark 4-for-5, 4 RBIs; Bailey Haas 3-for-4, RBI; Jules Janak 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Emma Hawkins 2-for-3; Kat Pavliska 2-for-3, RBI; Clara Schaefer 1-for-3, RBI; Carley Haas 1-for-2. Record: Sacred Heart 5-0.
