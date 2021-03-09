District 26-4A
Calhoun 13, CC West Oso 1
Calhoun 535 0X - 13 8 3
West Oso 100 00 - 1 2 2
W: Madera. L: Galuan
Highlights: (C) Madera 2-for-3, 2R, 2 RBIs; Alford 1-for-2, R; Stringham 1-for-2, R, 2B; Flores 2-for-3, 2R, 4 RBIs, 2B; Cobos 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; Hurley 1-for-2, R.
District 28-3A
Columbus 8, Edna 0
Columbus 110 060 X - 8 8 1
Edna 000 000 0 - 0 1 4
L: Muncrief
Highlights: (E) Kallus 1-for-3, 2B.
District 31-2A
Refugio 9, Port Aransas 6
Port Aransas 100 001 4 - 6 3 3
Refugio 101 520 X - 9 12 1
W: Jordan Kelley
Highlights (PA) Tate Stegenga 3.0 IP, 2R, 6H, 5K; Davis Spivey 1 for 3, RBI; Kyler Spaeth 2.0 IP, 2R, 3H, 3K, BB, 1 for 3, 2 SB; (REF) Jordan Kelley 3.0 IP, 1R, 0H, 9K, 4BB, 4 for 4, 4RBI, 1SB; Allen Perez 3.1 IP, 4R, 3H, 4K, 3BB, 1SB; Isaiah Avery 0.2 IP, 1R, 0H, 2K, 2BB, 2 for 4, SB; Caleb Hesseltine 2 for 4, RBI, 2 SB; Lukas Meza 1 for 3, 2B, 1 RBI; Ethan Perez 1 for 3, 2 SB.
Records: Refugio 1-0, 1-0.
District 30-2A
Kenedy 8, Woodsboro 5
Kenedy 110 402 X - 8 8 2
Woodsboro 100 121 0 - 5 10 5
Highlights: (K) Miller 1-for-4, R, 3B; Leal 2-for-3, 2R, RBI, 2 2B; Vargas 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 2B; Reyna 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; J. Salais 1-for-3, 2R, 3B. (W) Morgan 3-for-4, R; Poland 2-for-4, R; Wigniton 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, 2B; Silva 1-for-4, R; Kimnel 2-for-3, R.
District 29-2A
Weimar 11, Ganado 1
Weimar 002 222 3 - 11 12 2
Ganado 000 000 1 - 1 6 7
W: Henke. L: Benavidez
Highlights: (G) Benavidez 2-for-3, RBI, 2B; Sulak 1-for-3; Fowler 1-for-4; Tristian 1-for-3; Sterling 1-for-3, R. (W) Henke 2-for-3, 2R, RBI, 3B; Lacina 2-for-4, R, 2 RBIs, 2B; Chenard 2-for-4, RBI, 2B; Ervin 1-for-3, 2R; Peach 1-for-1, RBI; Price 1-for-4, R; Purdy 2-for-3, 2R, RBI; Ramirez 1-for-4, 2R.
Non-District
El Campo 9, Bay City 0
El Campo 100 022 4 - 9 14 0
Bay City 000 000 0 - 0 1 3
W: David. L: Nunez
Highlights: (BC) Moreno 1-for-3. (EC) Rod 4-for-5, R, 5 RBIs, 2B. Hallinger 1-for-3, RBI; Dorotik 1-for-3; Rasmussen 2-for-4, 2B; King 2-for-4, 2R; Poemitzsch 2-for-3, 3R, 2 2B, 2 RBIs; Jung 2-for-3, 2R, RBI.
