Girls
Area
TAPPS 3A
Beaumont Legacy 64, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 35
Points: (SH) Allie Bludau 3, Shelby Haas 1, Elizabeth Grahmann 10, Carley Haas 5, Jules Janak 2, Ella Harper 12, Abby Clark 2. (L) Kassi Chavez 34, Natalee Smith 7, Ashton Reynolds 8, Jada Pleasent 9, Brooke Bagneris 6.
Halftime: Legacy 27-25. 3-Pointers: Bludau, Harper 2, Chavez, Reynolds. Record: Sacred Heart 22-9.
