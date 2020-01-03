Boys
District 30-5A
CC Veterans Memorial 57, Victoria West 47
Points: (VW) La’Trell Barefield 4, Omar Posada 18, Jadyn Smith 4, Kevin Rankin 12, Andrew Shelton 6, Dion Green 3. (V) DeLaPena 3, Thompson 8, Sanchez 13, Agiriga 6, Mendoza 14, Guerra 7, Arismendi 2, Cabrera 4.
Halftime: Veterans Memorial 24, Victoria West 24. 3-Pointers: Posada 4, Rankin 2, Sanchez.
Non-District
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 68, Cedar Park Christian Academy 36
Points: (SH) Nolan Steffek 13, Austin Kutac 11, Dalton Grahmann 9, Jordan Bludau 9, Josh Steffek 9, Will Harper 7, Tyler Hawkins 4, Trenton Kraatz 4, Blake Shimek 2.
Halftime: Sacred Heart 42-18. 3-Pointers: Harper, Kutac, Bludau, N. Steffek. Record: Sacred Heart 6-6.
Girls
District 30-5A
CC Veterans Memorial 51, Victoria West 33
Points: (VW) Aaliyah Castillo 7, Ashley Giesalhart 12, Lizzie Adams 12, Alana Johnson 2. (V) Perez 11, Mosley 8, Banks 8, Arismondi 12, Rodriguez 2, Brooks 10.
Halftime: Veterans Memorial 31-21. 3-Pointers: Castillo, Giesalhart 4, Perez, Arismondi 2.
CC Carroll 76, Victoria East 67
Points: (VE) Giani Wimbish-Gay 5, Azlyn Rodriguez 2, Renae Mendieta 9, Leilani Wimbish-Gay 13, Zakari Perry 19, Trinity Wallace 5, Brandalyn Rice 14. (C) Thompson 2, Kearney 16, Garcia 6, Simon 28, Barron 14, Cortez 11.
Halftime: Carroll 34-33. 3-Pointers: Tyler, L. Wimbish-Gay, Perry 5, Kearney 4, Cortez 2.
District 28-3A
Schulenburg 55, Rice Consolidated 22
Points: (S) Erica Otto 16, Erin Treybig 5, Brynlee Hollas 9, Kambri Adams 2, Morgan Marburger 7, Emily Rodriguez 4, Abbey Wellborn 2, Julie Guentert 5, Airyanna Rodriguez 5.
Halftime: Schulenburg 37-9.
JVA: Schulenburg 49-15.
Industrial 64, Bloomington 31
Points: (I) Jackie Akin 2, Katelynn Stout 18, Haylee Lonis 1, Nicole Escamilla 7, Karys Howard 2, Landry Payne 2, Kyleigh Matula 5, Ky Kusak 21, Sarah Brogger 4, Lila Perry 2.
3-Pointers: Stout, Kusak 2
Non-District
Shiner St. Paul 62, Bryan St. Joseph 27
Points: (SP) Brooke Pesek 4, Julianna Davis 2, Danni Blair 4, Emily Pilat 8, Kate Ehrig 5, Maria Janacek 2, Lauryn Kubenka 12, Rebecca Wagner 17, Taylor Wauson 2, Paige Brown 6.
Halftime: St. Paul 37-11.
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 56, Bay City 21
Points: (SH) Allie Bludau 8, Shelby Haas 2, Emma Hawkins 8, Jules Janak 12, Abby Clark 7, Elizabeth Grahmann 19. (BC) Hopes 3, Payton 5, Brinkley 9, Patel 2, Williams 2.
Halftime: Sacred Heart 29-9. 3-Pointers: Clark, Hopes, Brinkley. Record: Sacred Heart 15-6.
JV: Sacred Heart 28-27.
