Victoria East 56, Fulshear 38
Points: (E) Hannah Tyler 7, Zakari Perry 2, Leilani Wimbish-Gay 15, Brandalyn Rice 20, Renae Mendieta 2, Trinity Wallace 2, Azlyn Rodriguez 4, Zadie Williams 6.
Halftime: Victoria East 28-20. 3-Pointers: Tyler.
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 42, Palacios 35
Points: (H) Elizabeth Grahmann 10, Bludau 8, Carley Haas 8, Hawkins 4, Briana Haas 8, Ella Harper 4. (P) Cara Polk 10, Jordan Peeples 4, Cyra Polk 6, Aleena Acosta 1, Avery Kubecka 11.
Halftime: Sacred Heart 18-12. 3-Pointers: C. Haas, B. Haas.
Gonzales 44, Shiner 22
Halftime: Gonzales 23, Shiner 11
Yorktown 41, Nixon-Smiley 37
Points: (Y) Seely Metting 15, Kadie Dueser 8, Katelyn Dodds 8, Kailey Sinast 4, Kie Campbell 4, Kaley Lassman 2. (NS) Gracie Mejia 9, Kiara Andrada 7, Katy Tschoepe 7, Lilliana Jenks 4, Madi Velasquez 4, Natalee Mendez 3, Abby Fox 2, Greenlee Houseton 1.
Halftime: Yorktown 29-14. 3-Pointers: Dueser, Andrada, Jenks. Record: Yorktown 1-0. Nixon-Smiley 0-1. JV: Nixon-Smiley 36-12.
