Girls
District 29-3A
Orange Grove 52, Goliad 23
Points: (G) Kaysa Wunsch 6, Cally Boykin 5, Abby Yanta 4, Averi Amaro 3, Kaitlyn Alegria 2, Delaney Huber 2, Makhaiyla Pinson 1. (OG) Evlenfeld 19, Ellis 16, Hesseltine 8, Salinas 5, Jarvis 2, Cano 2.
3-Pointers: Amaro, Boykin, Salinas, Evlenfeld. Halftime: Orange Grove 22-15. Records: Goliad 1-18, 0-11; Orange Grove 6-7, 4-5.
District 28-3A
Edna 54, Tidehaven 38
Points: (E) Mariana Salazar 2, Emilie Spree 2, Leah Smith 2, Kyrstin Zarate 4, Kaydence Chiles 5, Diondra Williams 11, Ariel Haas 13, Kila Rodas 15.
District 31-2A
Yorktown 66, Pettus 14
Points: (Y) Seely Metting 28, Katelyn Dodds 14, Ayana Longoria 7, Kie Campbell 7, Kailey Sinast 5, Kadie Dueser 3, Juliana Garza 2. (P) Raeann Martinez 7, Alisynn Morin 2, Jacelyn Reyna 2, Mercedes Garcia 2, Aleigha Hartsfield 1
3-Pointers: Longoria, Sinast, Dueser, Campbell, Martinez. Halftime: Yorktown 32-9. Records: Yorktown 19-0, 10-0; Pettus 1-7.
District 28-2A
Shiner 49, Ganado 30
Points: (G) Jalai Foster 12, Macy Kolacny 9.
Boys
District 26-3A
Nixon-Smiley 61, Luling 53 2OT
Points: (NS) Bradyn Martinez 6, Benito Perez 9, Dusty Mejia 9, David Abundis 3, Braxton Regalado 4, Jesse Riojas 12, Jadyn Brassell 10, Zacary Perez 8.
Halftime: Luling 23-21.
Non-District
Hallettsillve Sacred Heart 52, Victoria Cobra Homeschool 49
Points: (SH) Austin Kutac 18, Jordan Bludau 12, Nick Angerstein 9, Alex Angerstein 5, Brady Haas 4, Trey Daniels 4. (VCHS) E. Pickens 16, Sauceda 11, Schoonover 8, Cooper 6, Jobes 4, Tindell 2, D. Pickens 2.
Halftime: Victoria Cobra 30-24. Record: Sacred Heart 10-0.
