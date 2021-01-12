Girls
District 29-5A
Victoria West 64, CC King 39
Points: (W) Dailyn Zarate 8, Aaliyah Castillo 10, Leilani Green 8, Ashley Giesalhart 7, Jadyn Lesikar 16, Marleigh Gomez 13, Haleigh Reyes 2. (K) Ortiz 10, Lopez 9, Hale 14, Gonzalez 4, McCoy 2.
3-Pointers: Castillo 2, Giesalhart, Ortiz 2, Lopez. Halftime: West 44-19. Record: West 11-4, 7-2.
Flour Bluff 50, Victoria East 42
Points: (E) Hannah Tyler 11, Giani Wimbish-Gay 12, Alayeh Bryant 6, Lamira Cleveland 2, Brandalyn Rice 11. (FB) Lauren Fuller 6, Harlie Gallaspy 9, Emily Clark 4, Kennedy Orzechowski 7, Maddie Robinson 6, Katherine Geurin 11, Payton Baklik 7.
3-Pointers: Gallaspy 2, Tyler, Bryant. Halftime: Flour-Bluff 25-20.
District 29-3A
Skidmore-Tynan 65, Goliad 20
Points: (G) Kaysa Wunsch 7, Mikhaiyla Pinson 6, Cally Boykin 4, Averi Amaro 3; (ST) Menchaca 15, Flores 14, Gonzales 11; Terry 6, Salas 6, Garcia 5, Villerreal 4, Hinojosa 2, Salinas 2.
3-Pointers: Amaro, Terry 2, Salas, Flores, Menchaca, Garcia. Halftime: Skidmore-Tynan 37-14. Records: Goliad 1-14, 0-7; Skidmore-Tynan 15-4, 7-0.
District 26-3A
Nixon-Smiley 58, Randolph 27
Points: (NS) Mady Velasquez 14, Greenlee Houseton 9, Abby Fox 6, Kiara Andrada 14, Madisyn Rice 2, Natalie Mendez 8, Gracie Mejia 3, McKaylah Filla 2.
Halftime: Nixon-Smiley 53-18. Record: Nixon-Smiley 4-2.
District 28-2A
Schulenburg 65, Louise 19
Points: (S) Erica Otto 17, Jordan Sommer 20, Kieryn Adams 3, Morgan Marburger 2, Julie Guentert 7, Airyanna Rodriguez 14, Sani Thompson 2.
Halftime: Schulenburg 39-9.
JV Black: Schulenburg 74-16.
Boys
District 26-3A
Randolph 57, Nixon-Smiley 46
Points: (NS) Bradyn Martinez 2, Dusty Mejia 13, Jesse Riojas 15, Zacary Perez 16.
Halftime: Randolph 29-18.
