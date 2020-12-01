Girls
Victoria East 66, CC Carroll 49
Points: (E) Hannah Tyler 8, Giani Wimbish-Gay 30, Alayeh Bryant 11, Lamira Cleveland 2, Layla Higgins 2, Brandalyn Rice 13 (C) Kelley 8, Carter 7, Martin 11, McCall 5, Barnhart 8, Brantley 11.
3-pointers: Martin, Barnhart, Brantley 2. Halftime: East 30, Carroll 30
Palacios 51, Ganado 46
Points: (G) Jalai Foster 17, Cameryn Webernick 10, Madi Shelton 7.
3-pointers: Shelton. Record: Ganado 3-5. JV: Ganado 13-12
Edna 55, Bay City 51
Points: (E) Kila Rodas 19, Ariel Haas 11, Kaylee Hanys 7, Mariana Salazar 6, Diondra Williams 4, Kyrstin Zarate 4, Kaydence Chiles 2, Leah Smith 2.
Schulenburg 36, Sealy 31
Points: (Sc) Erica Otto 13, Tamara Otto 3, Kieryn Adams 3, Morgan Marburger 11, Emily Rodriguez 3, Julie Guentert 2.
Halftime: Schulenburg 13-12. JV Black: Sealy 26-22. JV White: Schulenburg 30-28.
Flour Bluff 46, Victoria West 39
Points: (West) Ashley Giesalhart 9, Marleigh Gomez 9, Haleigh Reyes 9, Aaliyah Castillo 7, Shandi Mumford 3, Leilani Green 2
3-Pointers: (West) Giesalhart 1, Castillo 1 Halftime: Flour Bluff 20, Victoria West 15
Record: Victoria West 3-3, 0-1
