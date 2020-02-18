Girls
Bi-District
Class 5A
Victoria East 78, Tuloso-Midway 64
Points: (VE) Giani Wimbish-Gay 7, Azlyn Rodgriguez 5, Renae Mendieta 2, Leilani Wimbish-Gay 23, Zakari Perry, 22, Trinity Wallace 2, Brandalyn Rice 17; (TM) Christina Jimenez 4, Jiselle Flores 5, Mackenzie Hermes 36, Celeste Valdez 4, Vanessa Barton 4, Danilee Cedillo 7, Madison Belford 4.
Halftime: Tuloso-Midway 36-32; 3-pointers: Rodriguez, Leilani Wimbish-Gay, Perry 4, Flores, Hermes 6, Cedillo. Record: Victoria East- 26-9
Class 3A
Poth 64, Edna 46
Points: (E) Melani Guzman 17, Sarah Autrand 9, Kila Rodas 9.
Record: Edna 16-18
Area
TAPPS 3A
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 47, Tomball Rosehill 45
Points: (SH) Allie Bludau 1, Shelby Haas 5, Elizabeth Grahmann 15, Carley Haas 5, Jules Janak 2, Bailey Haas 6, Emma Harper 10, Abby Clark 3. (R) Lacey Dyal 12, Alex Smith 5, Madison Wehring 10, Chloe Swedlund 4, Alexis Swain 14.
Halftime: Rosehill 25-22. 3-Pointers: S. Haas, C. Haas, Clark, Dyal, Swain 2.
Class 2A
Shiner St. Paul 44, Alpha Omega 42
Points: (SP) Julianna Davis 8, Emily Pilat 6, Kate Ehrig 5, Lauryn Kubenka 2, Rebecca Wagner 8, Taylor Wauson 4, Seryna Garza 4, Paige Brown 7.
Halftime: Alpha Omega 27-26.
Faith Academy 37, Bryan Allen Academy 24
Points: (FA) Faith Kucera 20, Kamilah Stafford 8. (BA) Friedman 12, Donano 7.
Halftime: Faith Academy 17-10. Record: Faith Academy 19-11; Bryan Allen Academy 14-10.
