Girls
Victoria East 53, Fulshear 22
Points: (VE) Hannah Tyler 15, Giani Wimbish-Gay 4, Azlyn Rodriguez 1, Renae Mendieta 7, Alayeh Bryant 2, Leilani Wimbish-Gay 12, Shazade Williams 6, Trinity Wallace 2, Brandalyn Rice 4.
Halftime: Victoria East 32-5. 3-Pointers: Tyler, L. Wimbish-Gay.
Faith Academy 43, Bloomington 27
Points: (FA) Faith Kucera 14, Hannah Bazar 9, Sloan Turner 5. (B) Alayna Ventroy 14.
Halftime: Faith Academy 19-11. Records: Faith Academy 7-3; Bloomington 2-5.
Industrial Lady Cobra Tournament
Edna 64, Sweeny 42
Points: (E) Sara Autrand 16, Melani Guzman 14, Kyrstin Zarate 16.
Edna 61, Palacios 49
Points: (E) Autrand 24, Guzman 14, Zarate 8, Kaylee Hanys 8.
Record: Edna 5-7.
Schulenburg Tournament
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 37, Weimar 32
Points: (SH) Shelby Haas 9, Elisabeth Grahmann 10, Carley Haas 11, Bailey Haas 4, Ella Harper 3. (W) Henke 2, Henderson 2, Reeves 2, Ramirez 8, Mican 7, Heger 6, Koehn 5.
Halftime: Weimar 15-13. 3-Pointers: S. Haas, C. Haas 3, Harper, Ramirez.
Schulenburg 52, Breham 26
Points: (S) Erica Otto 14, Erin Treybig 7, Brynlee Hollas 9, Kambri Adams 2, Morgan Marburger 9, Emily Rodriguez 5, Abbey Wellborn 6.
Boys
Faith Academy Cougar Classic
Faith Academy 61, San Antonio Gateway 26
Points: (FA) Avery Yates 2, Tyler Torres 9, Jacob Hall 4, Keigan Rendon 15, Evan Tijerina 15, Danny Hernandez 2, Landon Rodgers 2, James Ortiz 8.
Halftime: Faith Academy 40-18. 3-Pointers: Torres 3, Rendon 2.
Faith Academy 72, San Juan Diego 32
Points: (FA) Yates 19, Torres 5, Hall 15, Rendon 9, Tijerina 9, Hernadnez 2, Rodgers 5, Ortiz 5.
Halftime: Faith Academy 51-19. 3-Pointers: Yates 4, Hall 3, Tijerina. Record: Faith Academy 8-1.
Karnes City Tournament
Karnes City 38, Cuero 37
Points: (KC) Smith 15, Beaver 10, Jimenez 8, Shular 4, Bowen 1. (C) T. Williams 16, Durham 8, Pakebusch 5, Mathis 4, Brown 2, D. Williams 2.
Stockdale 53, Cuero 41
Points: (C) T. Williams 10, D. Williams 8, Pakebusch 7, Arce 4, Langton 4, Durham 3, Giles 3, Finch 1. (S) Marquez 19, Irwin 12, Fitzsimon 9, Lerma 5, Martinez 4, Clancy 2, Markgraf 2.
Karnes City 51, Ingleside 46
Points: (KC) Beaver 18, Smith 13, Shular 9, Bowen 5, Currie 4, Wieding 2. (I) Ramos 20, Garcia 8, Canales 7, DeWolfe 3, Miller 3, Edison 2, Ray 2, DelBosque 1.
Thursday’s GamesKarnes City 56, Skidmore-Tynan 39
Points: (KC) Bowen 5, Peralta 2, Jimenez 2, Beaver 6, Smith 14, Currie 9, Shular 4, Wieding 14. (ST) Ortiz 13, Favre 1, Martinez 10, Koenig 1, Aguilar 5.
Halftime: Karnes City 29-14.
San Diego 66, Cuero 57
Points: (C) Pakenbuseh 11, Brown 10, Durham 4, Finch 2, T. Williams 4, D. Williams 12, Arce 8, Gonzales 1, Giles 5. (SD) Luavano 23, Barrera 15, C. Gonzalez 15, Valerio 6, Garza 5, Montemayor 2.
Cuero 43, Ingleside 42
Points: (C) Pakenbuseh 11, Williams 10, Brown 7, Giles 6, Arce 4, Williams 3. (I) Ray 11, Ramos 11, Canales 8, Garcia 6, Miller 4, Smith 2.
Karnes City 54, Stockdale 40
Points: (KC) Smith 20, Jimenez 8, Bowen 7, Wieding 7, Beaver 4, Currie 4, Shular 4. (S) Lerma 14, Fitzsimon 8, Irwin 7, Martinez 5, Marquez 4, Wubenna 2.
