Girls
Schulenburg 52, Industrial 24
Points: (S) Erica Otto 5, Jordan Sommer 5, Brynlee Hollas 19, Morgan Marburger 6, Emily Rodriguez 4, Julie Guentert 5, Airyanna Rodriguez 8.
Halftime: Schulenburg 31-13. Record: Schulenburg 13-4; 2-0.
JVA: Industrial 36-24.
