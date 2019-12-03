Girls
Refugio 56, Bloomington 29
Points: (R) Chay Callis 14, Bella Coscetti 13, Mikaila Rosas 11. (B) Gonzales 9, Yentry 8.
Halftime: Refugio 25-5.
Industrial 35, Tidehaven 25
Points: (I) Katelynn Stout 7, Haylee Lonis 6, Nicole Escamilla 5, Landry Payne 13, Ky Kusak 4.
3-Pointers: Stout, Payne. JV: Industrial 34-6.
Shiner 36, Skidmore-Tynan 33
Points: (S) Malorie Harvey 4, Jamie Jalufka 4, Hallie Herman 4, Emma Herman 4, Kaleigh Knight 2, Jasmine Wright 4, Jenna Machacek 14. (ST) M. Gonzales 5, J. Terry 3, M. Salas 4, K. Hernandez 13, B. Hinojosa 8. 3-Pointers: Machacek.
Faith Academy 38, Edna 37
Points: (E) Melani Guzman 10, Ariel Haas 10, Sarah Autrand 8. (FA) Faith Kucera 14, Hannah Bazar 17.
Halftime: Faith Academy 15-13. Record: Edna 3-6; Faith Academy 6-3. JV: Edna 24-14.
Shiner St. Paul 34, Nixon-Smiley 26
Points: (SP) Julianna Davis 2, Danni Blair 11, Emily Pilat 2, Lauryn Kubenka 3, Rebecca Wagner 10, Paige Brown 6.
Halftime: St. Paul 17-13.
McMullen Cnty 31, Yrktwn 28
Points: (Y) Seely Metting 10, Kailey Sinast 5, Ayana Longoria 4, Katelyn Dodds 4, Dakielynn Campbell 3, Jasmine Rodriguez 2. (M) Caeli Taylor 15, Charity Harris 4, Chloe Taylor 3, Caina Sneed 2, Brenda Beyer 3, Madison Sherrer 2, Delaney Smith 2.
Halftime: McMullen 19-12. 3-Pointers: Caeli Taylor 2, Campbell. Records: Yorktown 5-1; McMullen County 5-1. JV: McMullen 42-17.
Yoakum 50, Sacred Heart 36
Points: (SH) Shelby Haas 5, Elizabeth Grahmann 9, Carley Haas 10, Emma Hawkins 2, Bailey Haas 3, Ella Harper 7. (Y) Ashley Taylor 13, Masaan Rice 8, Kylie Velek 3, Kylah Fishbeck 5, Genasys Cuellar 2, Alex Henkes 19.
Halftime: Yoakum 23-10. 3-Pointers: Fishbeck, C. Haas 2. JV: Yoakum 36-33
Schulenburg 46, Elgin 33
Points: (S) Erica Otto 14, Jordan Sommer 2, Erin Treybig 9, Brynlee Hollas 15, Morgan Marburger 2, Emily Rodriguez 3, Abbey Wellborn 1.
Halftime: Schulenburg 24-13. JVA: Schulenburg 33-24. JVB: Schulenburg 44-24.
Boys
St. Joseph 59, Van Vleck 45
Points: (STJ) Quincy Johnson 26, Keaon Griffin 14, J’den Miller 9, D’Ary Patton 6, Charlie Coldewey 2, Jacoby Robinson 2.
Halftime: St. Joseph 35-26. 3-Pointers: Johnson 4, Griffin. Record: St. Joseph 1-0
Industrial 65, Goliad 44
Points: (G) Layne Killen 6, Alan Mendez 12, Terry 5, John Savoy 9, Ben Rowe 7, Devin Montoya 4, Shane Henson 1. (I) Connor Barnhart 10, Nathan Hammack 2, Mason Roe 15, Kael Estes 15, Karston Wimberly 8, Lawson Davis 3, Noah Perry 9, Devin Barr 3.
Halftime: Industrial 38-25. 3-Pointers: Savoy, Rowe, Barnhart, Roe 3, Estes, Wimberly 2. Record: Goliad 0-4; Industrial 1-0. JV: Industrial 37-24.
Edna 58, Tidehaven 36
Points: (E) Carroll 19, Thornton 15, Moncreif 13, Seymore 4, Callus 4. (T) Smith 13, Sardina 12, Johnson 2, Martinez 2, Garcia 1. 3-Pointers: Carroll 3, Thornton 3, Smith, Sardina 2. Record: Edna 1-0; Tidehaven 0-2. JV: Edna 67-8.
Victoria East 66, Beeville 43
Points: (Beeville) Joseph Benavides 17, Gabriel Carranco 7, Eduardo Arrenado 2, William Harper 4, Andre Trevino 4, Lazzaro Garcia 3, Joseph Hale 4, Seth Gomez 2. (East) Ethan White 10, Damien Robles 3, Ed Clay 10, Marquis Kuykendall 13, Brady Parker 3, Terrence Terrell 2, Jayden Kueker 5, Nydric Dean 17, Ethan Farias 3.
Halftime: East 35-20. 3-pointers: Benavides 3, Carranco, Harper, Garcia, Dean. Records: Beeville 1-3; East 3-2.
