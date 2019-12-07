Basketball logo new

Girls

Lamar Consolidated Tournament

Victoria East 49, Cypress Woods 39

Points: (VE) Hannah Tyler 9, Giani Wimbish-Gay 11, Renae Mendieta 7, Leilani Wimbish-Gay 18, Trinity Wallace 2, Brandalyn Rice 2. (CW) Livesay 5, Lewis 3, Jones 6, Orundami 23, Andrus 2. 

Halftime: Victoria East 25-20. 3-Pointers: Lewis, Tyler, G. Wimbish Gay.

All Tournament: L. Wimbish-Gay, G. Wimbish-Gay.

Schulenburg Tournament

Gonzales 33, Schulenburg 32

Points: (S) Jordan Sommer 4, Brynlee Hollas 15, Morgan Marburger 2, Emily Rodriguez 2, Julie Guentert 3, Airyanna Rodriguez 6.

Halftime: Gonzales 24-8.

Franklin 45, Schulenburg 39

Points: (S) Erica Otto 15, Hollas 6, Marburger 4, Abbey Wellborn 4, A. Rodriguez 7, Kambri Adams 3.

Halftime: Schulenburg 28-19.

Other Tournament Scores:

Bellville 35, Hallettsville 18

East Bernard 30, Weimar 17

Shiner 43, Boling 14

Hallettsville 56, Bay City 13

Weimar 50, Boling 32

La Grange 54, Gonzales 27

Shiner 39, East Bernard 29

All Tournament: Hollas, Otto, Hailey Riojas(Gonzales), Devon Williams(Gonzales)

Industrial Tournament

Edna 54, Edna 35

Points: (E) Sara Autrand 10, Diondra Williams 8, Kila Rodas 8,

Record: Edna 5-8.

Other Tournament Scores:

Palacios 54, Needville 28

Sweeny 38, Industrial 33

Bishop 42, Calhoun 27

Friday's Games

Lamar Consolidated Tournament

Victoria East 70, Lamar Consolidated 31

Points: (VE) Hannah Tyler 11, Giani Wimbish-Gay 7, Azlyn Rodriguez 2, L Jones 2, Renae Mendieta 6, Leilani Wimbish-Gay 19, Shazade Williams 4, Trinity Wallace 10, Brandalyn Rice 9. (LC) Jorrels 8, Mclean 1, Solis 2, Igule 1, Humphrey 17, Ojuolape 2.

Halftime: Victoria East 38-18. 3-Pointers: G. Wimbish-Gay, Jorrels.

Industrial Tournament

Calhoun 33, Palacios 31

Bishop 40, Industrial 23

St. Joseph 69, Needville 42

Bishop 62, St. Joseph 44

Boys

Nordheim Tournament

Nixon-Smiley 64, Prairie Lea 56

Points: (NS) Robert Garcia 2, Benito Perez 2, Dusty Mejia 8, Brayden Martinez 12, Santos Pompa 5, Jesse Riojas 11, Jayden Brassell 2, Edgar Ochoa 1, Zach Perez 21.

Halftime: Prairie Lea 30-28. Record: Nixon-Smiley 3-2.

Friday Games

Flatonia 93, Nixon-Smiley 39

Points: (NS) Garcia 2, Mejia 4, Ruben Bomer 8, Martinez 2, Pompa 5, Riojas 6, Ochoa 4, Perez 8. 

Halftime: Flatonia 56-25.

Nixon-Smiley 39, Flatonia JV 33

Points: (NS) Garcia 2, Perez 2, Martinez 4, Pompa 3, Riojas 7, Brassell 1, Ochoa 6, Perez 14.

Halftime: Nixon-Smiley 14-12.

