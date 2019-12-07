Girls
Lamar Consolidated Tournament
Victoria East 49, Cypress Woods 39
Points: (VE) Hannah Tyler 9, Giani Wimbish-Gay 11, Renae Mendieta 7, Leilani Wimbish-Gay 18, Trinity Wallace 2, Brandalyn Rice 2. (CW) Livesay 5, Lewis 3, Jones 6, Orundami 23, Andrus 2.
Halftime: Victoria East 25-20. 3-Pointers: Lewis, Tyler, G. Wimbish Gay.
All Tournament: L. Wimbish-Gay, G. Wimbish-Gay.
Schulenburg Tournament
Gonzales 33, Schulenburg 32
Points: (S) Jordan Sommer 4, Brynlee Hollas 15, Morgan Marburger 2, Emily Rodriguez 2, Julie Guentert 3, Airyanna Rodriguez 6.
Halftime: Gonzales 24-8.
Franklin 45, Schulenburg 39
Points: (S) Erica Otto 15, Hollas 6, Marburger 4, Abbey Wellborn 4, A. Rodriguez 7, Kambri Adams 3.
Halftime: Schulenburg 28-19.
Other Tournament Scores:
Bellville 35, Hallettsville 18
East Bernard 30, Weimar 17
Shiner 43, Boling 14
Hallettsville 56, Bay City 13
Weimar 50, Boling 32
La Grange 54, Gonzales 27
Shiner 39, East Bernard 29
All Tournament: Hollas, Otto, Hailey Riojas(Gonzales), Devon Williams(Gonzales)
Industrial Tournament
Edna 54, Edna 35
Points: (E) Sara Autrand 10, Diondra Williams 8, Kila Rodas 8,
Record: Edna 5-8.
Other Tournament Scores:
Palacios 54, Needville 28
Sweeny 38, Industrial 33
Bishop 42, Calhoun 27
Friday's Games
Lamar Consolidated Tournament
Victoria East 70, Lamar Consolidated 31
Points: (VE) Hannah Tyler 11, Giani Wimbish-Gay 7, Azlyn Rodriguez 2, L Jones 2, Renae Mendieta 6, Leilani Wimbish-Gay 19, Shazade Williams 4, Trinity Wallace 10, Brandalyn Rice 9. (LC) Jorrels 8, Mclean 1, Solis 2, Igule 1, Humphrey 17, Ojuolape 2.
Halftime: Victoria East 38-18. 3-Pointers: G. Wimbish-Gay, Jorrels.
Industrial Tournament
Calhoun 33, Palacios 31
Bishop 40, Industrial 23
St. Joseph 69, Needville 42
Bishop 62, St. Joseph 44
Boys
Nordheim Tournament
Nixon-Smiley 64, Prairie Lea 56
Points: (NS) Robert Garcia 2, Benito Perez 2, Dusty Mejia 8, Brayden Martinez 12, Santos Pompa 5, Jesse Riojas 11, Jayden Brassell 2, Edgar Ochoa 1, Zach Perez 21.
Halftime: Prairie Lea 30-28. Record: Nixon-Smiley 3-2.
Friday Games
Flatonia 93, Nixon-Smiley 39
Points: (NS) Garcia 2, Mejia 4, Ruben Bomer 8, Martinez 2, Pompa 5, Riojas 6, Ochoa 4, Perez 8.
Halftime: Flatonia 56-25.
Nixon-Smiley 39, Flatonia JV 33
Points: (NS) Garcia 2, Perez 2, Martinez 4, Pompa 3, Riojas 7, Brassell 1, Ochoa 6, Perez 14.
Halftime: Nixon-Smiley 14-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.