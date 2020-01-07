Basketball logo new

Girls

District 28-3A

Edna 73, Bloomington 11

Points: (E) Melani Guzman 14, Ariel Haas 14, Kila Rodas 13.

3-pointers: Guzman, Rodas. Record: Edna 9-14; 3-1.

JV: Edna 44-11

Schulenburg 42, Columbus 38

Points: (S) Erica Otto 8, Erin Treybig 6, Brynlee Hollas 4, Morgan Marburger 9, Emily Rodriguez 2, Julie Guentert 5, Airyanna Rodriguez 8

Halftime: Columbus 23-21.

JVA: Columbus 55-32. JVB: Columbus 42-19.

TAPPS District 5-2A

Shiner St. Paul 33, Victoria Faith Academy 29

Non-District

Bellville 39, Hallettsville Sacred Heard 35

Points: (SH) Shelby Haas 8, Elizabeth Grahmann 19, Carley Haas 3, Emma Hawkins 2, Jules Janak 1, Ella Harper 2. (B) Carter 4, Richardson 2, Poppe 17, Schiel 4, Ucci 12.

Halftime: Sacred Heart 29-12. 3-Pointers: Poppe 3, S. Haas 2. Record: Sacred Heart 15-7

JV: Bellville 25-20.

Boys

District 28-3A

Edna 47, Bloomington 36

Points: (E) Carroll 24, Thornton 6, Luedecke 5, Muncrief 5, Syemore 4, Kallus 3. (B) Norman 17, I. Solis 5, M. Solis 4, Janis 3, Dunez 3, Gutierrez 2.

Halftime: Edna 22-18. 3-Pointers: Muncrief, Janis, I. Solis, Norman 2, Dunez. Record: Edna 11-6; 2-0. Bloomington 0-2.

JV: Edna 56-15

Non-District

Sacred Heart 60, Bellville Faith Academy 23

Points: (SH) Austin Kutac 11, Dalton Grahmann 10, Josh Steffek 9, Jordan Bludau 8, Derrick Janak 5, Will Harper 4, Nolan Steffek 4, Lane Leopold 2, Tyler Hawkins 2, Blake Shimek 2, Cole Bujnoch 3. (B) Taake 9, Figueroa 6, Newcomb 4, Shepaerd 2, Potter 2.

Halftime: Sacred Heart 34-8. 3-Pointers: Harper, Kutax, Bujnoch, Newcomb. Record: Sacred Heart 7-6.

