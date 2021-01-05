Girls
District 27-4A
Cuero 44, Pleasanton 26
Points: (C) Clayre Pullin 10, Ashley Price 7, Ibree Coe 12, Charity Gray 6, Zha’Vanna Gray 9. (P) Mendoza 2, Perales 4, marquez 5, Guajardo 2, Kennedy 2, Garcia 4.
3-Pointers: C. Gray, Z. Gray. Halftime: Cuero 19-15. Record: Cuero 10-3, 1-0.
District 29-3A
Taft 38, Goliad 32
Points: (G) Averi Amaro 14, Kaysa Wunsch 7, Melanie Bond 4, Maci Tinney 4, Gabby Sertuche 3; (T) Janelle Lopez 16, Lisette Garza 11, Serena M. 7, Kaley Vasquez 4.
3-Pointers: Amaro 2, Lopez, Garza. Halftime: Goliad 21-16. Records: Goliad 1-12, 0-5; Taft 1-8, 1-4.
District 28-3A
Columbus 67, Edna 39
Points: (E) Kyrstin Zarate 11, Ariel Haas 6, Kila Rodas 5, Diondra Williams 5, Leah Smith 5, Kaydence Chiles 4, Lily Howell 2, Mariana Salazar 1.
District 31-2A
Yorktown 72, Woodsboro 32
Points: (Y) Seely Metting 31, Katelyn Dodds 23, Ayana Longoria 5, Madison Morehead 4, Kaley Lassmann 4, Kadie Dueser 3, Kie Campbell 2; (W) Alexis Jones 10, Zoi Hayward 6, Hailey Allen 6, Alysha Rodriguez 3, Aaliyah Montoya 2, Kalynn Vega 2, Kira Meacham 2.
3-Pointers: Dueser, Hayward 2, Rodriguez. Halftime: Yorktown 41-24. Records: Yorktown 13-0, 4-0; Woodsboro 0-10, 0-4.
District 28-2A
Ganado 65, Bloomington 11
Points: (G) Madi Shelton 12, Cameryn Webernick 8, Macy Kolacny 8, Gladys Blanco 7. Records: Ganado 5-10, 1-4.
Schulenburg 43, Shiner 37
Points: (Sc) Erica Otto 13, Jordan Sommer 4, Tamara Otto 2, Morgan Marburger 5, Julie Guentert 8, Airyanna Rodriguez 11.
Halftime: Schulenburg 26-19.
JV Black: Schulenburg 46-19. JV White: Sealy 34-21.
Boys
District 30-5A
Victoria West 64, Veterans Mem. 60
Points: (W) La’Trell Barefield 15, Omar Posada 6, Jadyn Smith 7, Kevin Rankin 13, Darian Lacy 3, A’zorea Morgan 6, Xavier Montemayor 6, Dion Green 8, Sammy Brito 1. (VM) Vela 7, Lewis 2, Khan 7, Heard 11, Guerra 11, Johnson 3, Mikulencak 4, Clay 9, Cochran 6.
3-Pointers: Barefield, Rankin, Guerra, Johnson. Halftime: West 32-24. Record: West 8-2, 6-0.
District 26-3A
Nixon-Smiley 53, GHMV 42
Points: (NS) Bradyn Martinez 11, Dusty Mejia 10, Braxton Regalado 2, Jesse Riojas 12, Jadyn Brassell 8, Zac Perez 10.
Halftime: Nixon-Smiley 21-14
Non-District
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 86, Brazosport Christian 25
Points: (SH) Jordan Bludau 26, Austin Kutac 16, Trey Daniels 10, Brady Haas 8, Tyler Hawkins 8, Alex Angerstein 5, Charlie Coldeway 5, Cole Bujnoch 4, Nick Angerstein 4. (B) DeOlivera 13, Alexander 4, Newby 3, Henderson 2, Parten 2, Boe 1.
Halftime: Sacred Heart 54-15. Record: Sacred Heart 7-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.