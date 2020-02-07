Boys
TAPPS District 4-3A
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 77, Kerrville Lady of the Hills 69
Points: (SH) Dalton Grahmann 22, Josh Steffek 19, Will Harper 11, Trenton Kraatz 10, Austin Kutac 9, Jordan Bludau 8, Blake Shimek 2, Derrick Janak 1. (K) Herndon 20, M. Cummings 14, Ibarra 13, Harris 8. F. Cummings 4, W. Cummings 3, Taylor 3, Curran 2, Martinez 2.
Halftime: Sacred Heart 44-29. 3-Pointers: Kraatz, Harper, Kutac, Herndon 6, Harris 2, M. Cummings, Taylor, F. Cummings. Record: Sacred Heart 12-9; 5-3.
Girls
District 30-5A
Victoria East 57, CC King 36
Points: (VE) Giani Wimbish-Gay 18, Renae Mendieta 2, Leilani Wimbish-Gay 13, Zakari Perry 10, Trinity Wallace 3, Brandalyn Rice 11. (K) Mayberry 1, Lane 16, Hale 1, Epps 12, Lawson 3, Earl 3.
Halftime: Victoria East 31-17. 3-Pointers: Lane, Epps 3.
District 29-2A
Shiner 42, Brazos 23
Points: (S) Jamie Jalufka 7, Carissa Murrile 2, Jayla Johnson 5, Emma Herman 5, Kaylee Knight 9, Jasmine Wright 4, Mallory Kalina 7, Payton Mraz 2.
Halftime: Shiner 27-6. 3-Pointers: Herman, Knight, Kalina. Record: Shiner 22-11; 8-1.
Yorktown 54, Flatonia 41
Halftime: Yorktown 30-18
Points: (Y) Seely Metting 18, Kailey Sinast 13, Katelyn Dodds 8, Kadie Dueser 6, Ayana Longoria 4, Kie Campbell 3, Jasmine Rodriguez 2. (F) Betak 14, Bonds 11, Ellis 9, Willis 4, Mica 3.
Halftime: Yorktown 30-18. 3-Pointers: Betak 2, Willis, Dueser 2, Longoria, Sinast, Dodds, Campbell. Record: Yorktown 22-8; 4-5. Flatonia 5-4
JV: Flatonia 35-9
District 30-2A
Falls City 85, Pettus 3
District 28-3A
Columbus 49, Industrial 28
Points: (I) Jackie Akin 3, KAtelynn Stout 17, Karys Howard 4, Landry Payne 2, Ky Kusak 2.
3-Pointers: Stout 3.
JV: Columbus 46-27.
Edna 47, Hallettsville 40
Points: (E) Melani Guzman 27.
3-Pointers: Guzman 3. Record: Edna 16-16; 10-3.
JV: Hallettsville 39-13
TAPPS District 5-2A
Faith Academy 61, St. Gerard 20
Points: (FA) Kaith Kucera 15, Jade Thomas 18, Hannah Bazar 16.
Halftime: Faith Academy 29-11. Record: Faith Academy 18-10; 6-2. St. Gerard 9-11; 4-4.
