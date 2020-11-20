Boys
Katy Jordan 71, Victoria West 66 OT
Points: (W) Omar Posada 24, Jadyn Smith 8, Kevin Rankin 24, Lacy 6, Parker 4.
3-pointers: Posada 5, Rankin 4. Halftime: West 44-24.
Girls
Schulenburg 37, Marion 31
Points: (S) Erica Otto 16, Brooke Redding 2, Kieryn Adams 2, Morgan Marburger 10, Julie Guentert 4, Jessalyn Gipson 3.
Halftime: Schulenburg 20-14. Records: Schulenburg 1-0; Marion 1-3.
JV: Schulenburg 33-23.
