Girls Ganado Tournament
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 46, Nordheim 35
Points: (SH) Allie Bludau 2, Shelby Haas 2, Elizabeth Grahmann 8, Carley Haas 13, Emma Hawkins 2, Jules Janek 8, Bailey Haas 5, Ella Harper 6. (N) Wilson 15, Smith 3, Holley 4, Styra 9, Perez 4.
Halftime: Sacred Heart 26-15. 3-Pointers: Wilson 3, Smith, C. Haas 3, B. Haas.
Cowgirl Classic Tournament
El Campo 55, Edna 30
Points: (E) Sarah Autrand 10, Melani Guzman 8.
Edna 36, Calhoun 26
Points: (E) Guzman 20, Kila Rodas 7.
3-Pointers: Guzman 3. Record: Edna 3-4.
STJ 67, Mathis 47
Points: (STJ) Taylor Foeh 25, Jozelyn Washington 17, Maiya Tillman 13. (M) L. Ybarra 25, A. Sanchez 10.
Halftime: St. Joseph 35-20. 3-Pointers: A. Sanchez, A. Mendoza, L. Ybarra.
Boys
Flatonia 90, KOR Academy 32
Points: (F) Kannin Mikulik 9, Jonathan Netro 14, Camden Bosl 5, Juan Carlos Olivares 22, Angel Netro 8, Collin Bosl 8, Luke Law 18, Hagen Wagner 6.
Halftime: Flatonia 62-17. 3-Pointers: Mikulik, J. Netro 2, Camden Bosl, Olivares 2, A. Netro 2.
Schulenburg 52, Marion 33
Points: (S) Erica Otto 11, Jordan Sommer 6, Brunel Hollas 6, Kambri Adams 7, Morgan Marburger 3, Emily Rodriguez 2, Abbey Wellborn 5, Julie Guentert 7, Airyanna Rodriguez 5
Halftime: Schulenburg 29-16.
