Boys
TAPPS District 4-3A
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 57, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 32
Points: (SH) Josh Steffek 18, Dalton Grahmann 13, Will Harper 8, Jordan Bludau 6, Austin Kutac 6, Trenton Kraatz 4, Derrick Janak 2. (LH) W. Cummings 11, Ibarra 10, Harris 4, Herndon 4, M. Cummings 2, S. Cummings 1.
Halftime: Sacred Heart 27-13. 3-Pointers: Harper 2, Kutac, W. Cummings 2. Record: SH 10-7; 3-1
Girls
District 29-2A
Shiner 55, Brazos 22
Points: (S) Machacek 2, Knight 3, E. Herman 5, Kalina 13, Erwin 2, Mraz 2, Harvey 9, Jalufka 4, Murrile 1, Johnson 8, H. Herman 6.
Halftime: Shiner 21-6. 3-Pointers: E. Herman, Knight, Kalina. Record: Shiner 4-0.
District 28-3A
Edna 47, Rice Consolidated 31
Points: (E) Melani Guzman 11, Cara Beames 8.
3-Pointers: Guzman. Record: Edna 12-15; 6-2.
JV: Edna 45-17
Industrial 34, Ganado 28
Points: (I) Jackie Akin 1, Katelynn Stout 6, Haylee Lonis 10, Nicole Escamilla 4, Landry Payne 6, Ky Kusak 4, Lila Perry 3.
3-Pointers: Kusak
JV: Industrial 19-17
