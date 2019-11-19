Victoria East 63, Fort Bend Austin 47
Points: (VE) Hannah Tyler 8, Giani Wimbish-Gay 13, Azlyn Rodriguez 8, Renae Mendieta 16, Leilani Wimbish-Gay 6, Trinity Wallace 6, Brandalyn Rice 6.
Halftime: Victoria East 30-23. 3-Pointers: G. Wimbish-Gay 2, Rodriguez 4, Mendieta.
Hallettsville Scared Heart 58, Houston Grace Christian 13
Points: (SH) Allie Bludau 4, Shelby Haas 2, Elizabeth Grahmann 5, Carley Haas 9, Katy Shank 2, Emma Hawkins 13, Jules Janak 2, Bailey Haas 6, Ella Harper 6, Abby Clark 3, Kat Pavliska 6. (GC) T. Brown 2, S. Campbell 3, J. Albright 2, M. Guajardo 6.
Halftime: Sacred Heart 17-6. 3-Pointers: Campbell, C. Haas.
El Campo 46, Shiner 44
Points: (S) Malorie Harvey 5, Jamie Jalufka 4, Jayla Johnson 1, Emma Herman 14, Kaleigh Knight 4, Jasmine Wright 4, Mallory Kalina 8, Jenna Machacek 4. (EC) Alanah Terrell 3, Jackesha Nichols 28, Mya Shorter 8, Alyssa Mendez 2, V’nisha Malone 8.
Halftime: Shiner 42-28. 3-Pointers: Nichols 2, Shorter 2
Yorktown 33, Goliad 28
Points: (Y) Seely Metting 19, Katelyn Dodds 8, Jasmine Rodriguez 4, Ayana Longoria 2. (G) Brooke Yanta 12, Abby Yanta 7, Averi Amaro 4, Emily Hobbs 2, Maci Tinney 2, Shelby Slover 1.
Halftime: Yorktown 18-11. 3-Pointers: Amaro. Records: Yorktown 3-0. Goliad 0-2. JV: Goliad 31-30.
St. Joseph 65, George West 56
Points: (STJ) Jozelyn Washington 25, Taylor Foeh 13, Maiya Tillman 10. (GW) Davis 16, Alaniz 12.
Halftime: George West 33-29. 3-Pointers: Tillman, Terry, Amoles, Humphrey 2.
