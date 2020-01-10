Girls
District 29-2A
Shiner 45, Louise 28
Points: (S) Machacek 11, Knight 11, Herman 10, Kalina 5, Wright 2, Harvey 2, Johnson 2, Jalufka 2. (L) De La Santos 20, Ochoa 2, Edison 2, Blumrick 3, Ortega 1.
Halftime: Shiner 30-14. 3-Pointers: Herman 2, Knight, Kalina, Machacek, De La Santos 3, Blumrick. Record: Shiner 1-0; Louise 0-1.
Yorktown 57, Brazos 26
Points: (Y) Seely Metting 20, Kailey Sinast 17, Kadie Dueser 8, Ayana Longoria 6, Katelyn Dodds 4, Madison Morehead 2. (B) Alvarado-Harris 10, Semny 9, Reyes 5, Johnson 2.
Halftime: Yorktown 24-20. 3-Pointers: Semny 2, Dueser 2. Record: Yorktown 19-3; 1-0. Brazos 0-1
JV: Brazos 40-14.
District 30-2A
Port Aransas 39, Falls City 31
Three Rivers 40, Refugio 31
Points: (TR) M. Laday 7, B. Lamprecht 16, R. Aguirre 6, L. Fuentez 3, J. Garcia 8. (R) Celeste Lara 2, Bella Coscetti 13, Ashanti Brown 3, McKenzie Wills 2, Jai’lin King 9, Jade Lynn Lewis 1, Mikala Rosas 1.
Halftime: Three Rivers 16-10. Records: Three Rivers 3-2; Refugio 10-8, 1-3.
District 28-3A
Edna 58, Industrial 35
Points: (I) Jackie Akin 3, Katelyn Stout 3, Haylee Lonis 10, Nicole Escamilla 8, Kyleigh Matula 2, Ky Kusak 2, Sarah Brogger 2, Lila Perry 5. (E) Melani Guzman 23, Kila Rhodes 15.
3-Pointers: Guzman 3, Rhodes 3. Record: Edna 10-14; 4-1.
JV: Edna 33-21.
Schulenburg 49, Ganado 21
Points: (S) Erica Otto 3, Brynlee Hollas 13, Kambri Adams 2, Morgan Marburger 4, Emily Rodriguez 8, Abbey Wellborn 3, Julie Guentert 9, Airyanna Rodriguez 7.
Halftime: Schulenburg 24-9.
JVA: Schulenburg 32-12.
TAPPS District 6-5A
Victoria St. Joseph 50, CC IWA 47
Points: (SJ) Jozelyn Washington 14, Taylor Foeh 13, Maiya Tillman 8, Heidi Terry 8, Madison Rather 7. (IWA) Claire Thomas 18, Bella Ysassi 10, Catherine Thomas 8, Talalayah Chanyaman 4, Raye Bailey 4, Rilley Arreola 3.
Halftime: St. Joseph 28-25. 3-Pointers: Ysassi.
TAPPS District 4-3A
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 51, San Antonio Castle Hills 24
Points: (SH) Allie Bludau 2, Elizabeth Grahmann 7, Carley Haas 9, Jules Janak 7, Bailey Haas 7, Ella Harper 11, Abby Clark 6, Kat Pavliska 2. (CH) Ybarra 13, Messer 3, Alaniz 2, Elwood 2, Duellette 4.
Halftime: Sacred Heart 29-5. 3-Pointers: C. Haas 3, Janak, B. Haas, Harper 2, Clark 2, Ybarra 2. Record: Sacred Heart 16-7; 1-0.
Boys
District 30-5A
Victoria West 49, Victoria East 40
Points: (VW) La’Trell Barefield 5, Omar Posada 16, Jadyn Smith 2, Kevin Rankin 19, Andrew Shelton 5, Dion Green 2. (VE) Kaiden Perry 2, Ethan White 18, Daemien Robles 3, Andrew Alexander 3, Ed Clay 8, Brady Parker 2, Terrance Terrell 2, Jayden Keuker 2.
Halftime: Victoria West 27-17. 3-Pointers: Barfield, Posads 4, Rankin 2, Robles.
TAPPS District 6-5A
Victoria St. Joseph 68, CC IWA 31
Points: (SJ) Griffin 26, Miller 16, Johnson 15.
3-Pointers: Johnson, Griffin 4, Omecinski, Patton (IWA) Cuellar, McCauley, Cervantes, Shull. Record: St. Joseph 12-5; 1-0.
