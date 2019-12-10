Basketball logo new

Girls

East Bernard 54, Edna 34

Points: (E) Sara Autrand 17.

Record: Edna 5-9.

Shiner 50, Victoria Faith Academy 23

Points: (S) Malorie Harvey 2, Jamie Jalufka 4, Carissa Murrile 6, Jayla Johnson 5, Hallie Herman 6, Emma Herman 12, Kaleigh Knight 1, Mallory Kalina 3, Georgia Erwin 2, Jenna Machacek 9.

Halftime: Shiner 26-9. 3-Pointers: E. Herman 2, Kalina.

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 46, Shiner St. Paul 40

Points: (SH) Elizabeth Grahmann 17, Carley Haas 8, Emma Hawkins 4, Jules Janek 2, Bailey Haas 7, Ella Harper 7, Arianna Henke 1. (SP) Davis 9, Blair 3, Mikes 3, Pilat 2, Kubenka 2, Wagner 12, Wauson 1, Brown 5, Ehrig 3.

Halftime: Sacred Heart 18-15. 3-Pointers: C. Haas, B. Haas, Harper, Brown.

Schulenburg 44, Sealy 27

Points: (S) Erica Otto 9, Brynlee Hollas 15, Kambri Adams 3, Morgan Marburger 2, Abbey Wellborn 8, Julie Guentert 4, Airyanna Rodriguez 3.

Halftime: Schulenburg 22-7. JVA: Sealy 40-36. JVB: Sealy 20-14.

Boys

Nixon-Smiley 55, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 36

Points: (NS) Benito Perez 3, Dusty Mejia 2, Mario Ponce 2, Brayden Martinez 10, Santos Pompa 10, Jesse Riojas 9, Edgar Ochoa 4, Braston Regalado 2, Zach Perez 13. (SH) Kratz 1, Kutac 2, Grahmann 14, Bludau 5, N. Steffek 2, J. Steffek 12.

Halftime: Nixon-Smiley 23-20. Record: Nixon-Smiley 4-2.

Faith Academy 81, Cuero 67

Points: (FA) Avery Yates 28, Tyler Torres 2, Jacob Hall 10, Keigan Rendon 14, Evan Tijerina 12, Landon Rodgers 5, James Ortiz 10.

Halftime: Cuero 34-22. 3-Pointers: Yates, Rendon 4, Ortiz. Record: Faith Academy 10-2.

