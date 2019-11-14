Victoria East 62, Killeen 45
Points: (VE) Giani Wimbish-Gay 6, Renae Mendieta 6, Leilani Wimbish-Gay 23, Zakari Perry 9, Trinity Wallace 6, Brandalyn Rice 12. (K) Brooklynn Mccorkle 2, Taniya Harrison 19, Rhepsey Wyman 5, Adriana Garcia 3, Haven Habhab 2, Tyanna Simpson 13, Asia Gibson 1.
Halftime: Victoria East 37-29. 3-Pointers: Garcia
Victoria East 53, Atkins 35
Points: (VE) L. Wimbish-Gay 27, G. Wimbish-Gay 2, Perry 10, Rice 6, Mendieta 4, Wallace 4. (A) Emma Perez 3, Jaidyn Trevino 8, Brianna Wilson 2, Macayla Alexander 4, Raquel Gonzales 5, Izabel Lucero 9, Ariana Martinez 4.
Halftime: Victoria East 32-19. 3-Pointers: Perez, Trevino 2, Lucero, L. Wimbish-Gay.
