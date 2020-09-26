Following are the results from Saturday's Cross Country meet at Shiner high school.09
Girls
1. Davis Shiner St. Paul, 12:14
2. Cerny Shiner St. Paul, 12:28
3. Roth Victoria East, 12:34
4. Touch Shiner St. Paul, 13:51
6. Cowan St. Joseph, 14:24
7. Pena Ganado, 14:26
8. Tyler Victoria East, 14:29
9. K. Ochoa Louise, 14:31
10. Ybarra St. Joseph, 14:35
12. Hiller Victoria East, 14:42
13. G. Pilat Shiner St. Paul, 14:43
14. S. Barecky Shiner St. Paul, 14:45
15. Alonso Columbus, 14:57
16. Hurt Faith Academy, 15:11
17. J. Barecky Shiner St. Paul, 15:11
18. Rubio Columbus, 15:18
19. Harrison St. Joseph, 15:29
20. N. Pedrero Ganado, 15:36
21. Hernandez Bloomington, 15:38
22. Ehrig Shiner St. Paul, 15:38
25. Diaz Bloomington, 16:04
26. Barron/Garcia, Faith Academy/Victoria East, 16:05
27. Gonzalez Faith Academy, 16:08
28. Almaraz Ganado, 16:09
29. F. Pedrero Ganado, 16:26
30. Brogger St. Joseph, 16:36
31. Alvarez Columbus, 16:38
32. Ramirez Ganado, 16:54
33. Cornwell Faith Academy, 17:06
34. Padron Faith Academy, 17:28
35. A. Pilsner Columbus, 17:48
36. Contreras Ganado, 17:58
37. Kana Louise, 18:16
38. Ashton Pilsner Columbus, 18:32
39. Avila Bloomington, 18:44
40. A. Ochoa Louise, 18:49
41. Burris St. Joseph, 19:29
42. E. Pilat Shiner St. Paul, 21:16
Boys
1. Martinez Louise, 17:23
2. Corpus Ganado, :24
3. Mahan St. Joseph, 18:41
4. Falcon Victoria East, :50
5. Ynfante Victoria East, 19:15
6. Fontanez Victoria East, :18
7. Gutierez Bloomington, 20:03
8. Valentine Victoria East, :04
9. Brito Ganado, :12
10. Garcia Victoria East, :29
11. Robinson Shiner St. Paul, :39
12. Vasquez/Melchor, Victoria East/Bloomington, 21:02
13. Brown Shiner St. Paul, 21:06
14. Biles Victoria East, 21:16
15. Davis Shiner St. Paul, 21:19
17. Linn Shiner St. Paul, 21:24
18. Vega Columbus, 21:25
19. Yarbrough St. Joseph, 21:58
20. DeLaRosa Bloomington, 22:30
21. Ramirez Columbus, 23:04
22. Tywford Shiner St. Paul, 23:11
23. Sulak Ganado, 23:14
24. Hernandez Shiner St. Paul, 23:19
25. Taylor Bloomington, 23:28
26. Watson Louise, 23:35
27. Mendez Louise, 23:50
28. Pena St. Joseph, 24:50
29. Robles Ganado, 25:10
30. Pham St. Joseph, 25:13
31. Bucio Bloomington 25:46
32. Garza St. Joseph 25:49
