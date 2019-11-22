Class 4A, Division I
El Campo (10-2) vs Liberty Hill (7-5), TBA
Class 4A, Division II
Rockport-Fulton (9-3) vs. Wimberley (9-3), 7:30 p.m. Victoria Memorial Stadium
Class 3A, Division I
Industrial (11-1) vs Columbus (10-2), noon Friday, San Antonio Alamodome
Hallettsville (9-2) vs George West (12-0), TBA
Class 3A, Division II
Ganado (9-3) vs Poth (11-1), 2 p.m. Friday, Cuero Gobbler Stadium
Class 2A, Division I
Refugio (12-0) vs Shiner (12-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Converse Rutledge Stadium
Class 2A, Division II
Falls City (11-1) vs Granger (9-3), TBA
Flatonia (11-1) vs Bremond (11-1), TBA
