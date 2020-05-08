Maury Salinger

Maury Salinger pictured with current Alvin head coach Tim Teykl and GHFCA president Pat Patterson at the 2019 Greater Houston Football Coaches Association awards banquet at the University of Houston’s TDECU Stadium last year.

 Contributed Photo by Tim Teykl

I was trying to remember a funny story about Maury Salinger, but I couldn’t think of one.

That’s not to suggest that Salinger didn’t have a sense of humor, because he did, along with kind of a sardonic wit that disguised a heart as soft as mashed potatoes.

I’ll never forget that deep voice on the other end of the phone line bellowing, “H-E-L-L-O,” to begin every call.

But what I’ll most remember about Salinger, who died in Wharton at the age of 74 on Tuesday night, is the tremendous impact he had on high school football.

Most high school football fans have probably never heard of Salinger.

But if they’ve ever looked at a leaderboard in their local paper or online, they’ve seen his handiwork.

Salinger was the long-time media coordinator for the Texas High School Coaches Association.

During his time with the association, he helped the Texas Sports Writers Association compile its all-state teams.

Robert Cessna, the president of the TSWA, referred to Salinger as “Murray,” but I have a feeling that was an inside joke.

Salinger helped set up a dinner for the media and state championship coaches on the Sunday night before the annual coaching school began.

He and assistant Carl Theiss also made sure media members received a football schedule book when they checked in.

But what Salinger did best was compile statistics for a number of football districts around the state.

Coaches would report game stats to Salinger on Saturday mornings, and he usually had the weekly report compiled by Sunday night.

Salinger wasn’t shy about scolding a coach for being tardy, and he usually included the names of the missing schools in his report.

The Advocate stopped getting his reports some years back, but he always sent composite district schedules and even a few district reports before the playoffs would begin.

I knew Salinger was suffering some health issues and was on dialysis, but I was hoping to see him last season when I went to Wharton for the El Campo game, which served as the grand opening of Wharton’s new stadium.

But Salinger didn’t see my email until the day after the game, and insisted we have dinner the next time I made it to Wharton.

Unfortunately, that never happened. I learned of his passing Wednesday.

Salinger’s death came shortly after he had mailed out final district reports.

True to form, he apologized for being late.

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate.

