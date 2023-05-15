Nearly 30 student-athletes will be honored Tuesday night in the Victoria Advocate's fifth annual Varsity Cup presentation.
At the presentation, which is open only to the students, families, coaches and athletic directors, students will be honored for their achievements both in athletic competition and academics. It will be carried live on the Victoria Advocate's Facebook page from the Victoria College Emerging Technology Center.
Some of the awards being presented include powerlifting, cheerleading, swimming, baseball, volleyball, tennis and football.
The ceremony, which begins about 6:30 p.m. and is being emceed by local celebrity Gary Moses, also will name the female and male athletes of the year, coach of the year and athletic director of the year. The event's main sponsors are Bravo Autos, Victoria College and the Victoria Advocate.
Nominations for each category come from coaches themselves. Then, members of the Victoria Advocate's sports department compare notes and evaluate the nominees to come up with a clear winner.
In 2022, Yorktown High's Seely Metting and Refugio High's Jordan Kelley were named Varsity Cup athletes of the year.
Seely Metting and Jordan Kelley have had a busy, but productive four years.
Both seniors have participated in multiple sports since their freshman year.
In addition, Kelley and Metting have done the job in the classroom and community.
Metting kept her grades up with a 4.0 GPA and played volleyball, basketball, golf, softball and ran track and field, plus took part in community events.
Kelley also earned a 4.0 GPA, and participated in football, basketball, baseball and track and field. He, too, was an active member of the community.