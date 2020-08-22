Schulenburg 3, Snook 0
Schulenburg 25 25 25
Snook 7 13 16
Highlights: (Sc) Claire Antosh 1 ace, 3 kills; Madison Brooks 2 kills; Julie Guentert 4 ace, 1 kill, 13 digs; Kloe Kutac 2 kills; Regan Lux 2 aces, 7 digs; Meredith Magliolo 8 kills; Morgan Marburger 1 ace, 31 assists, 2 kills, 6 digs; Erica Otto 1 ace, 2 assists, 10 kills, 1 dig; Jordan Sommer 11 kills, 2 digs.
Sealy 3, Schulenburg 1
Sealy 25 25 19 25
Schulenburg 21 15 25 21
Highlights — (Sc) Antosh 7 kills, 1 dig; Brooks 1 kill, 1 dig; Guentert 2 assists, 22 digs; Kutac 2 aces, 6 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Lux 1 ace, 5 digs; Magliolo 2 kills, 4 digs; Marburger 30 assists, 2 kills, 11 digs; Otto 6 aces, 1 assist, 13 kills, 18 digs; Sommer 1 ace, 6 kills, 6 digs.
Record: Schulenburg 4-5
