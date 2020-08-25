Goliad 3, Tuloso-Midway 0
Goliad 25 25 25
Tuloso-Midway 16 19 18
Highlights: (G) Mollee Henicke 3 aces, 8 kills, 33 assists, 5 digs, 1 block; Addison Zamzow 1 ace, 5 digs; Karli Buenger 2 aces, 9 digs; Karleigh Hill 12 kills, 6 digs, 1 block; Brook Jackson 9 kills; Kyla Hill 2 kills; Abby Yanta 8 kills, 1 block; Kaysa Wunsch 1 kill; Julia Morris 15 digs.
Record: Goliad 5-2.
Refugio 3, Aransas Pass 1
Refugio 25 25 18 25
Aransas Pass 13 22 25 23
Highlights: (R) Presleigh Barber 4 aces, 12 digs, 10 assists, 16 kills; Brenna Sims 4 aces, 5 kills; Ashanti Brown 12 digs, 16 assists, 5 kills. (AP) Flores 3 aces; Heyward 3 aces, 4 kills; Smith 2 aces, 2 kills, 11 digs; Belvin 2 aces, 10 kills, 6 digs, 1 block; Mendoza 8 assists; Medina 3 assists; Cruz 8 digs; Pierre 1 block.
Schulenburg 3, Industrial 0
Schulenburg 25 25 25
Industrial 18 20 23
Highlights: (S) Claire Antosh 2 kills, 1 dig; Madison Brooks 1 kill, 1 dig; Julie Guentert 18 kills, 1 assist, 2 aces; Kloe Kutac 2 kills, 3 digs; Regan Lux 1 kill, 8 digs, 1 ace; Morgan 1 kill, 25 digs, 28 assists, 1 ace; Erica Otto 19 kills, 15 digs, 2 assists, Jordan Summer 7 kills, 18 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace.
