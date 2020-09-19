Volleyball logo 2
Saturday scores

Giddings 3, Schulenburg 1

Giddings 25 25 10 25

Flatonia 19 19 25 23

Highlights: (S) Claire Antosh 4 kills, 5 digs; Julie Guentert 3 aces, 1 assist, 1 kill, 21 digs; Kloe Kutac 1 ace, 3 kills, 1 block, 5 digs; Regan Lux 1 assist, 8 digs; Meredith Magliolo 5 kills, 1 dig; Morgan Marburger 29 assists, 4 kills, 20 digs; Erica Otto 1 ace, 4 assists, 15 kills, 23 digs; Jordan Sommer 1 ace, 7 kills, 12 digs. Record: Schulenburg 11-8; 3-0.

Late Friday scores

Faith Academy 3, San Antonio Castle Hills 1

Highlights: Jaylen Dorset, 13 kills, 28 digs; Abigail Sevier, 9 kills; Kamilla Stafford, 7 kills, 29 digs; Hannah Bazar, 5 aces. Records: Faith Academy 4-0, San Antonio Castle Hills 3-1

