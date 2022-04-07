GOLIAD — Kyla Hill got her Goliad track and field career off to an impressive start.
Hill won two gold medals and two bronze medals as a freshman at last year's state meet and was named the female MVP of the Advocate’s all-area team.
Hill has shown no sign of slowing down in her sophomore season.
She won five gold medals at the District 29-3A meet held Monday and Thursday at Tiger Field.
Hill’s 45 points help propel the Tigerettes to their 10th consecutive district championship with an impressive 209 points.
“I learned last year to be confident in myself and to push myself in every race,” Hill said. It’s just practice and my coach (Stacy Zamzow) pushing me.”
The biggest change for Hill this season is running without her older sister, Karleigh, who was often her stiffest competition.
“By not having my sister there to push me it makes it different,” Hill said. “But overall it’s been pretty good.”
Hill won the long jump (17-feet, 4.5-inches) and triple jump (37-3.5) on Monday. She was most dominant in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, winning by wide margins in times of 15.05 seconds and 44.17 seconds respectively.
She finished the meet by running a leg on Goliad’s 1,600-meter relay team that won in a time of 4:08.68.
Hill’s gold medals at the state meet last year came in the 1,600 relay and in the 300 hurdles, which may be her best race.
“In the 300 hurdles, you have to make sure you’re on the right leg the whole time,” she said, “and that’s just your footwork.”
Hill hasn’t faced much competition in the hurdles this season, but she knows Zamzow won’t allow her to become complacent.
“My coach really pushes me in practice,” she said. “We do a bunch of different workouts. He gives me a time to run, and if I don’t make it, I have to do more. So that just pushes me to be better.”
The final hurdle
Reese Ruhnke has been to three consecutive regional meets in the 300-meter hurdles.
But he’s never qualified for the state meet and is determined to do so as a senior.
“Last year, I had the fastest time going into regional finals,” Ruhnke said. “I clipped the seventh hurdle with my back foot. It motivated me to come back in the summer to practice and really push to try and get to state.”
Ruhnke took another step in the right direction by capturing a gold medal in the event in a season-best time of 38.65 seconds.
“I like to have a really good start,” Ruhnke said. “When I get to the back stretch and the curve, I won’t have to work as hard, and I have something left in the tank for the finish.”
Ruhnke was running on the sprint relay teams in middle school, when his coaches put him in the hurdles.
“I was running the 4 by 1 and 4 by 2 in middle school, when the coaches asked if I could do hurdles and threw me into the event,” he said. “They didn’t give me an option. I just like it because not a lot of people do it and it’s really fun to do.”
Ruhnke was the quarterback for the football team, but even then he was practicing his hurdling.
“In football season during conditioning, we would always run 300s,” he said. “We would go back on the football field and they would always time us. I thought it was a good time to try and get in shape for the 100 hurdles. During football season, I try to hurdle people for the fun of it.”
A perfect 10
Goliad wrapped up its 10th straight team title with 209 points. Orange Grove was second with 93 points.
Taft won the boys team championship with 150 points. Goliad was second with 127 points.
The top four finishers in each event qualified for the area meet scheduled for April 19 at Tiger Field.
