SEGUIN — There is an expectation Kyla Hill holds for herself when competing in track and field events.

After already qualifying for the state meet as a freshman and sophomore, the Goliad junior was confident prior to Friday and Saturday’s Region lV-3A track and field meet.

“I always expect to compete well,” she said. “We always have good competition here.”

Hill entered Saturday’s events at Matador Stadium in Seguin already having qualified for state in the long jump the day prior.

She ended the day qualifying in another four events.

“It’s great. I love to be back there,” Hill said. “I love running in Austin and yesterday in long jump I PR’d so that was good.”

Hill began Saturday placing second in the triple jump. She also took home gold medals in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, and was a part of a second-place 1600-meter relay team.

Sophomore Ashley Wood placed second in the 300-meter hurdles to also qualify.

The Goliad girls also took home silver medals in the 400- and 800-meter relays.

Junior Caden Reagan placed first in the discus throw, recording a distance of 165 feet, 3 inches to represent the Goliad boys at state.

“I love being able to represent this school. It’s a fine program,” Reagan said. “I don’t think I would be quite where I’m at if it weren’t for being at Goliad.”

Also advancing from Goliad was freshman Cord Zamzow, who won the boys 300-meter hurdles with a time of 39.53 seconds.

"I was pretty nervous," he said. "I took a couple of deep breaths and when I got out of the box I was scared. I was like 'Oh shoot, it's really happening.'"

The Goliad girls ended the meet in second place as a team, sitting behind Randolph, which also won the team title for the boys.

The Class 3A state meet will be held at the Mike A. Myers Track and Soccer Stadium in Austin May 11.

Brahma boys bring home hardware

There was still a bad taste in Damarion Austin’s mouth from missing out on advancing to state last season.

This year, he redeemed himself with three gold medals — two as a part of the 400- and 800-meter relay teams and another as an individual in the boys 200-meter dash (22.11 seconds)

“It feels freaking amazing,” he said. “Last year I lost, got third (in the 200-meter), this year I came back and got first.”

Also running in the two winning relay teams were De'Keidris Bedford, Layne Gerke and Rashaun Sidney.

Sidney kicked off the day on a high note, qualifying for state in the triple jump with a silver medal after recording a personal best distance of 44 feet, 5 inches.

“There’s not a better feeling in the world than to make it to state in the triple jump,” he said.

Phillips re-breaks Yoakum record

Jayana Phillips broke Yoakum's triple jump record held since 1981 by Sheila Powell at this year's District 25-3A meet.

The record only lasted 16 days, as she broke it again on Saturday with a jump of 38 feet, 6.5 inches to win gold and qualify for state.

"Last year I was seeded to get second and I ended up getting fourth," she said. "This year I was seeded first and I planned to do that."

Phillips also took home gold in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.12.

Also qualifying for the state meet from Yoakum was its boys 400-meter relay team, which placed second with a finish of 42.76 seconds.

Jumping for state

Nothing could stop Jerrick Beaver from going to state for the second straight year in the high jump, not even 22 mph winds.

“At first (the wind) did affect me,” the Karnes City senior said. “My first time, 6 foot, I scraped my foot and hit the bar, but any other times I just waited for the wind to go by and got my jump on.”

Beaver ended the event in first place with a jump of 6 feet, 7 inches to move on to Austin.

“It felt great. Last year I got 6-5, this year I got 6-7,” he said. “It just feels awesome. I just want to get first at state just to show everyone what I could do.”

Tidehaven's Mary Johnson won gold in the girls high jump with a height of 5 feet, 3 inches.

"It felt really good," she said. "Especially after getting second last year."

Palacios’ Anthony White took home the gold medal in the boys triple jump, recording a personal best distance of 44 feet, 7.5 inches.

He also added a gold medal in the 400-meter dash, ending with a time of 49.54 seconds.

“Last year when I made it I told myself that I was going to make it back to state and I did today," he said.

Finishing off strong

As the number of events dwindled down on Saturday, so did Edna’s chance of being represented at the state meet.

The school’s last opportunity came in the boys 1600-meter relay, the final event of the day.

The Cowboys were able to qualify after placing second behind Kaleb and Kade Rodas, Campton Hicks and Jaiden Clay, who ran the anchor leg.

“It’s a real thriller going this whole day watching everybody run and just waiting to get your shot,” Clay said. “When it came we finally did, we ran a good time and I’m just happy we made it.”