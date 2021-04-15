GOLIAD — David Hill had no doubt his daughters would be discussing the Districts 29/30-3A area meet when they got home Thursday night.
Karleigh Hill won four gold medals and one silver, and Kyla Hill won two gold medals and three silvers to help lead the Tigerettes to their sixth straight area championship at Tiger Field.
“They’re very competitive,” David Hill said. “They love each other a lot, but they’re very competitive and they’ll do each other in when they get a chance.”
Karleigh Hill, a senior who has committed to Tarleton State, won the long jump (17 feet, 6.5 inches), triple jump (35-9), the 300-meter hurdles (46.26 seconds), placed second in the 100-meter hurdles (15.72) and ran a leg on the winning 1,600-meter relay (4:03.95) to score 43 of Goliad’s 147 points.
“I’m very happy with my jumps,” Karleigh said. “They’ve been a lot better than in the past. I started running hurdles in sixth grade. I always enjoyed it. I used to run the 400 and that was my thing. My dad put me in the hurdles and I just fell in love with it.”
Kyla Hill, a freshman, won the 100-meter hurdles (15.58), placed second in the long jump (15-5.5), triple jump (35-4), and 300 hurdles (48.02) and ran the anchor leg on the 1,600 relay to score 39 points.
“I started running the hurdles right before middle school,” Kyla said. “I did it once and it was fun. I started doing it and I got good at it and I guess it just started to become more fun.”
Goliad coach Stacy Zamzow coached two of his daughters on the same team, and sees much of the same drive in the Hill sisters.
“Karleigh does a great job and the little freshman follows along and they do the things they need to do,” Zamzow said. “Now, when they compete, they both want to win and it’s great to see that competitive spirit out of both of them. They don’t like to lose. They want to beat each other.”
The sisters are each other’s biggest fan, but don’t let up when they’re on the track or at the jumping pit.
“We’re always trying to beat each other,” Karleigh said. “Like today in the jumps it was, ‘Oh, I got this.’ We’re both very competitive so it works out.”
“We’re both very competitive,” Kyla agreed. “Before the meet we talk about what we’re going to do and then afterwards we talk about how we both did.”
David Hill, who played football for Buster Gilbreth at Cuero and at SMU, has watched his daughters run and jump since they were in kindergarten.
He has enjoyed seeing them competing together this season.
“I wanted to get them into some kind of program when they were young,” David Hill said. “I don’t think either one of them wanted to play softball or anything like that. We did summer track and did all the activities we could. They took to it like fish to the water.”
Warming up for regional
Goliad’s Cutler Zamzow’s biggest priority for the area meet was qualifying for the regional meet and staying healthy.
Zamzow has been battling hamstring issues, but still won the 400-meter dash (49.21) and ran a leg on the winning 400-meter relay (43.10) and finished third in the 200 (23.21) to help the Tigers finish second in the team standings with 81 points.
“I’ve got to get healthy first,” Zamzow said. “I don’t know about practices. I’m just going to stay in the training room and get healthy and see what we can do.”
Zamzow hasn’t been pushed since running his season-best time of 21.65 in the 200 and 47.73 in the 400 last month.
“It is difficult to run without competition,” he said. “After that, it’s just mental when you’re running by yourself. I just got so weak not being able to lift or anything like that.”
Zamzow cruised to a win in the 400 before slowing up down the stretch in the 200.
“Especially after first 100, I was realty feeling it so I just wanted to place,” he said. “The 400 felt great. I don’t know what happened in the 200. The first race is fine the second race when I’m a little tired is when I have the problem.”
Goliad, Bishop capture titles
Goliad won the girls team championship with 147 points, Banquete was second with 74.5 and Bishop was third with 66.5.
Bishop won the boys team title with 114 points, Goliad was second with 81 and San Diego was third with 79.
The top four finishers in each event qualified for the April 23-24 regional meet at Converse Judson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.