As Will Holcomb went to bed before the final round of the 27th Mac Haik and Lincoln Victoria Open, his mind raced.
The Crockett native held a two-stroke lead over the field and was in prime position to claim his first All Pro Tour win, and third pro win overall.
“I was fighting demons,” Holcomb said. “I was thinking about my day. What could go good, what could go bad. I just said a little prayer and went to bed. I didn’t dream about golf, I dreamt about something else. Then I woke up and my mind started racing again. I was just trying to stay calm.”
Holcomb shot an even-par 70 to win by one stroke over The Woodlands native Fred Wedel.
Wedel finished the tournament 8-under with rounds of 67, 66, 72 and 67.
After being forced to take a drop off the tee on the par-5 18th, the Sam Houston State grad Holcomb had to avoid taking a triple-bogey.
He punched his fourth shot under the trees, leaving less than 100 yards for his fifth. He left himself with a lengthy putt.
His first putt left a tap-in for a double-bogey, the win and a $20,000 payday.
“That last hole was one of the best feelings I’ve had,” Holcomb said. “I was just trying to focus on doing my routine, breathing and just stroking the putt in there. I was happy when I heard the click-clack in the bottom of the cup.”
Holcomb picked up birdies on holes three, four and six to counter a bogey on the opening hole.
He went on to par the next 11 holes, giving himself a sturdy enough cushion to hang on in the top spot.
“It was nice to get that start,” Holcomb said. “But the way I look at it, it doesn’t matter whether my birdies are on one, two, three, or I make them on 16, 17, 18 as long as I’m converting them. I knew I was gonna make some mistakes. I knew I was gonna make some birdies. I just try to not to get ahead of myself if I make mistakes or if I made some good stuff happen.”
Bullard native Blake Elliott shot rounds of 68, 68, 68 and 69 to finish at 7-under for the tournament and in third place.
Arthur Griffin, who opened the tournament with an opening-round 62, finished in a fourth-place tie with Chris Korte at 6-under.
It was the second professional win of 2022 for Holcomb, who won the North Texas PGA Players Tour at Texas Star in Euless in February.
Now, Holcomb is planning to compete at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Veritex Bank Championship Monday qualifier.
He reached the second level of qualifying for full-time status with the Korn Ferry Tour.
He hopes he can make the field for the Arlington tournament and springboard his career to the Korn Ferry Tour, one step below the PGA Tour.
“I think the hardest thing in pro golf is knowing that you’re good enough and being patient,” Holcomb said. “I’ve been super blessed that every time I’ve questioned whether maybe this is for me, I’ve been successful and I’ve been trying to do all the right things. It’s a really lonely profession and it’s challenging on the level we’re at. I just believe I’m doing the right things, and will keep doing the right things, and await the results.”
VICTORIA OPEN TOP 5
1. William Holcomb V -9 71 62 68 70 (271)
2. Fred Wedel -8 67 66 72 67 (272)
3. Blake Elliott -7 68 68 68 69 (273)
T4. Chris Korte -6 72 65 69 68 (274)
T4. Arthur Griffin -6 62 73 68 71 (274)
