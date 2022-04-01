Crockett native Will Holcomb sits alone atop the leaderboard at the 27th Mac Haik and Lincoln Victoria Open thru 54 holes.
The 24-year-old Sam Houston grad fired a 2-under-par 68 on Friday at Victoria Country Club to hold a two-stroke lead on Ponte Verda Beach, Fla. golfer Arthur Griffin (-2).
Holcomb, Griffin and Bullard’s Blake Elliott each shot rounds of 68 at Victoria Country Club on Friday. Elliott sits in third at 6-under for the tournament.
Holcomb moved to the top of the leaderboard after shooting 8-under on Thursday to tie Fred Wedel at the time at 7-under.
Griffin opened the tournament at 8-under before going 3-over in the second round to drop to 5-under entering Friday.
Wedel was 2-over on Friday to drop to fourth at 5-under.
Holcomb’s humdrum third round featured birdies on holes nine, 14 and 16, and a bogey-free front nine. He carded one bogey to gain sole possession of first place.
Griffin was more active in the third round, carding seven birdies against five bogeys.
Elliott was 3-under until he took a bogey on the ninth. The McNeese State grad finished bogey-free on the back nine.
Chris Korte and Zachary Olsen hold a tie for fifth place at 4-under heading into Saturday’s final round.
The final round will kick off at 8 a.m. on Saturday with the top three teeing off together at 10:10 a.m.
