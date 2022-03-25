A pair of holes-in-one were hit at Riverside.
Lindsey Smith Jr. hit their ace on the 12th hole with an 8 iron from 136 yards out on March 12. Smith’s witnesses were Manuel Cantu, John Henderson and Albert Canchola.
Bob Thompson aced the eighth hole with a 6 iron from 132 yards out on March 17. Witnessing Thompson’s hole-in-one were Jason Hankins, John Elmore, Dan Richards and Bob Sobczak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.