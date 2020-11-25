The 4th & 1 Foundation is hosting its third annual Holiday Cheer Giveaway for residents of Matagorda County and surrounding areas.
The giveaway is for families in need of financial assistance for the Christmas holidays.
Families in need or those recommending a family in need should email 4thand1foundation@gmail.com.
Please include a brief description of the family’s current situation that provides accurate insight on why this would be a help for them this holiday season.
Families in need of assistance must have elementary- or middle school-age children to be eligible. Contact information for the family should be provided.
Families that are selected will be notified no later than Dec. 15 and the official date for the giveaway will be Dec. 19.
The location will be the Wal-Mart Supercenter in Bay City. Each family will be given a spending limit of $500 to assist in their holiday needs.
For more information, email 4thand1foundation@gmail.com.
