EL CAMPO — The home run has to be one of the most exhilarating moments in all sports.
It brings the crowd to a roar, it hypes up the entire team and it can break the back of an opponent at any given moment.
El Campo’s Kate Bubela got familiar with the long ball last season, hitting 16 homers as she earned first team all-state honors as a sophomore.
“It’s awesome. It’s just one of the greatest feelings,” said Bubela, now a junior. “It made me happy to help out my team in that kind of way, to help put runs on the board. That’s how you win ball games. It just made me happy that I was able to help them in that way.”
Bubela was a catalyst for the Ladybirds, hitting .542 with 59 RBIs as El Campo went undefeated in District 24-4A.
The Ladybirds outscored opponents 130-13 in district, averaging 13 runs per game as Bubela earned District MVP honors.
“It was like, ‘Get on base whenever Kate’s up to bat. She’ll bring you in, get on base,’” said El Campo junior infielder Morgan Russell. “Our whole team was contributing, playing a little small, bunting, moving runners around, doing our job to the best of our ability to where we are in the position for Kate to drive us in. We’d all get so hyped whenever Kate would come up to bat.”
Despite its high powered offense, El Campo fell 2-0 to Hargrave in the Class 4A area round last season.
Although they lost a few players, the Ladybirds returned the majority of their squad and have sights on the third round and beyond in 2022.
El Campo (15-12) is currently 6-0 in District 24-4A.
Bubela grew up playing all sports, but decided to focus on softball after the eighth grade.
A love that started in T-ball, she grew up watching the Texas A&M softball team and knew it was something she wanted to do one day.
That dream took one big step to becoming a reality over the summer. Bubela’s performance as a sophomore drew the attention of several Division I schools, leading to her verbal commitment to North Carolina on Oct. 29.
“Whenever I first got to that campus, it was unbelievable,” Bubela said. “Those coaches and everything felt like home over there. There’s a lot of girls that are wanting to play, but they don’t have the chance. So it makes me work even harder so I can reach that goal and play.”
Bubela credited playing against players like Weimar’s Paige Pavlu and Reagan Wick (a Colorado State verbal commit), and Victoria West’s Katarina Zarate, another home run hitter, for helping her get to her present point.
For now, Bubela’s focus is on winning at El Campo.
“She challenges herself all the time,” said first-year El Campo coach Hayley Colwell. “She wants to out perform her best. She’s the type of kids that if the rep is not the perfect way, she’s going to do it time and time again until she gets it done. So, whatever goals that she has set, I know that she’ll accomplish them easy.”
