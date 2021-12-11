Go ahead and call me a homer.
But I have no regrets or second thoughts about including a Victoria native on my Heisman Trophy ballot.
As far as I’m concerned, Bailey Zappe earned the vote with his performance at Western Kentucky University this season.
Granted, Zappe didn’t get my first- or second-place votes. Those went to Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis, respectively.
But Zappe got my third-place vote and I know for a fact that I was not the only voter to include him on the ballot.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Zappe has made his impact felt since graduating from Victoria East, where he led the Titans to their only regional final appearance as a senior in 2016.
Zappe came to Western Kentucky from Houston Baptist University, where he played for three full seasons and a fourth cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his final season at HBU, Zappe threw for 1,833 yards and 15 touchdowns with one interception in only four games.
Zappe’s most notable performance at HBU came against Texas Tech. He threw for 567 yards and four touchdowns as the Huskies, who were 40-point underdogs, nearly upset the Red Raiders before dropping a 35-33 decision.
Zappe joined former HBU offensive coordinator Zach Kittley (who has since been hired at Texas Tech) at Western Kentucky.
He completed 69.2 percent of his passes this season for a nation-leading 5,545 yards and Conference USA record 56 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.
Zappe’s quarterback rating of 167.4 ranked seventh in the nation, behind Alabama’s Young, who ranked fifth with a 175.4 rating.
Zappe was named the Conference USA Player of the Year and led the Hilltoppers into last week’s conference championship game against UTSA.
The Hilltoppers lost 49-41, but Zappe threw for 577 yards and four touchdowns.
Zappe’s performance in the conference championship game has him within reach of the FBS single-season passing record of 5,833 yards and 56 touchdowns
Zappe could set the mark when Western Kentucky takes on Appalachian State in the Saturday, Dec. 18 Boca Raton Bowl.
Zappe has been invited to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, and is a finalist for the Manning Award, and a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and the Davey O’Brien Award.
There’s no doubt that Zappe not playing for a higher-profile program hurt his chances of winning the Heisman Trophy.
But NFL scouts in Mobile, Ala. are sure to take a close look at Zappe when he plays in the Senior Bowl.
Zappe wasn’t named one of the four Heisman Trophy finalists who traveled to New York for Saturday night’s award presentation.
But there will be other trophies in Zappe’s future, and getting votes for the Heisman Trophy is something very few players have accomplished.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.