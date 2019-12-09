On Nov. 20, a Lubbock district game warden received a call about several illegally dumped sandhill cranes in a community dumpster. The Lubbock police department officer on scene climbed into the dumpster to confirm that the birds were not breasted out and the warden responded to collect evidence and begin interviewing possible suspects and neighbors. The dumpster was next to a Texas Tech University fraternity and a large apartment complex. After interviewing multiple individuals, the suspect was discovered and admitted that he and his friend left the cranes in the back of his truck the day prior and thought that the temperature was too warm to keep the meat. Waste of game charges were filed on both individuals.
Two Hearts That Beat as One
On Nov. 16, Anderson County game wardens were patrolling near Highway 155 for deer hunters. While traveling, the wardens noticed a freshly caped whitetail deer hide stretched and tacked on a 4x8 sheet of plywood and a gentleman observing it. After turning around to make an inspection, the gentleman and his wife both noticed the game wardens making an effort to approach their residence and left the scene. After further inspection, two undersized buck heads were found along with the deer hide. Time elapsed and after a brief wait, the female suspect returned to the scene. The wardens questioned her about the deer and the location of her husband. She stated that she dropped her husband off at work. After further investigation the husband was located at the local Walmart and later returned to the scene. The husband admitted to killing a doe and said that his wife killed an illegal buck a few weeks prior. As for the other whitetail buck, the couple removed its head from the median of Highway 155. Multiple citations were issued including hunting under the license of another, allowing another to hunt under his/her license, and no hunting license. The case is still under investigation and pending.
See You Later
On Nov. 9, a Pecos County game warden acquired a search warrant for a residence in Fort Stockton that was known to have a live American alligator as well as other illegally obtained live species. Unfortunately, the resident of the house had moved out a week prior to another location in town. Left at the house were two ornate box turtles and one red-eared slider which were relocated at the request of the landlord. Later in the day, the wardens were able to meet with the suspect to conduct an interview. The suspect was asked to write and sign a statement about all the animals he has had, where he got them, how he got them, and where they are now. The written statement admitted that he had possessed an American alligator and other species but had released them a week ago near the road where he collected them. The suspect consented to a search of his new residence to prove he no longer had any other animals. Citations issued, cases pending.
SnapTrap
A Henderson County game warden received information from an individual who said he saw a Snapchat video of a young man shooting off the highway multiple times at night. After reviewing the video, the warden was able to obtain the shooter’s name and location. Game wardens interviewed the individual who said that he was shooting at some pigs crossing the road and didn’t know that the passenger was recording him with her phone. He was unaware it was going to be posted to social media. Cases pending.
