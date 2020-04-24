University of Houston-Victoria baseball coach Terry Puhl on Friday announced the commitment of Huffman’s Noah Zamora to play baseball for the Jaguars beginning with the 2021 season.
Zamora is a two-star athlete at Huffman Hargrave High School where he played both football and baseball.
He was named the District 21-4A MVP in baseball as a junior after helping guide his team to the Region IV-4A semifinals. He was also the Hargrave Baseball MVP, team captain and the Hargrave Male Athlete of the Year.
His baseball team claimed three straight district title and reach the playoffs all three years. His senior season, like for many, was cut short by the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
He served as team captain for both football and baseball this past season and earned all-district first team linebacker honors and second team wide receiver honors on the football field, as well as academic-all state honors.
“I want to attend UHV not only to further my academics as a student, but to also pursue my baseball career,” said Zamora in announcing his commitment. “I have heard so many great things about UHV through my coach that went there and also one of my former teammates is attending UHV right now. I believe that UHV would be a perfect fit for me.”
Zamora plans to study business while attending UHV.
