BEEVILLE — The Victoria Hurricanes picked up a much-needed victory by rolling to a 36-0 win over the South Texas Outlaws on Saturday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The Hurricanes improved to 4-4 in Big South Football League play.
Kori Ford made his first start at quarterback and threw for two touchdowns and ran for two touchdowns.
Ford threw touchdown passes of 22 and 51 yards to Bryant Wolf. He added touchdown runs 56 and 75 yards.
Keke Mack scored the final touchdown for the Hurricanes on a 16-yard run.
