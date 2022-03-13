EL MATON — Ray Horton intercepted a pass that was deflected by Leo Williams on the final play of the game to secure the Victoria Hurricanes’ 18-16 win over the South Texas Panthers on Saturday night at Delvin L. Taska Stadium.
The Hurricanes scored on Cordero “Showtime” Williams’ touchdown passes of 7 yards to Keith Hradk, and 44 yards to Kendra Franklin.
The Hurricanes also scored on a 69-yard fumble return by Trey Thomas.
The Hurricanes continue Big South Football League play Saturday when they visit the Corpus Christi Knights.
