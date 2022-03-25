The Victoria Hurricanes play their first Big South Football League home game of the season when they host the South Texas Outlaws at 6 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
The Hurricanes (1-1) look to bounce back from an 8-0 loss to the South Texas Bills. The Outlaws suffered a 40-6 loss to the San Antonio Warriors.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 and those ages 12 and under will be admitted free of charge.
