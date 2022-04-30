The Victoria Hurricanes look to remain in playoff contention when they host the South Texas Bills out of San Antonio at 6 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
The Hurricanes are coming off a 33-8 loss to the South Texas Panthers that dropped them to 3-3 in Big South Football League play.
The Hurricanes are currently 11th out of the league's 24 teams, and the top 12 teams make the playoffs.
The Hurricanes got some good news when they learned Bay City graduate Cordero "Showtime" Williams will return from an injury and be back at quarterback.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 and those 12 and under will be admitted free of charge.
