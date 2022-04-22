The Victoria Hurricanes look for their second win this season over the South Texas Panthers.
The Big South Football League opponents will meet again at 6 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
The Hurricanes (3-2) defeated the Panthers (4-1) 18-16 in the first meeting.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 and those ages 12 and under are admitted free of charge.
