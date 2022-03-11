The Victoria Hurricanes return after a two-year layoff and open the season Saturday on the road.
The Hurricanes will play the South Texas Panthers at 6 p.m. Saturday at Tidehaven's Delvin L. Taska Stadium in El Maton.
The Hurricanes will be coached by James Washington, who succeeds JoJo Barnes.
Barnes died from complications of COVID-19 in 2020.
The Hurricanes will compete in the Big South Football League.
The Hurricanes' roster includes Ervin Yates and Tyvon Hardrick from Victoria, and Dillon Ramos from Gonzales.
The Hurricanes' home opener will be March 26 against the South Texas Outlaws.
Admission for Saturday's game is $5 for ages 5-12 and $10 for 13 and above. Youth football players wearing their team jersey will be admitted free of charge.
