The Victoria Hurricanes will be back on the field Saturday.
The Hurricanes are playing a benefit game against the San Antonio Warriors.
Proceeds from the game will go to the Victoria Association for Citizens with Disabilities and the Special Olympics.
The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
Tickets at the gate are $10 and those ages 13 and under will be admitted free of charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.