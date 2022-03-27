The Victoria Hurricanes made their Big South Football League home opener a successful one.
The Hurricanes (2-1) captured a 26-8 win over the South Texas Outlaws on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.
Hurricanes quarterback Bryant Wolf ran for one touchdown and passed for two scores.
Wolf scored on a 58-yard touchdown run and threw touchdown passes of 25 yards to Jared Styles and another to Anthony Washington.
The defense produced the first points for the Hurricanes on a safety.
Kendra Franklin scored the final touchdown for the Hurricanes, returning an interception 86 yards.
The Hurricanes will go on the road for their next game Saturday at the Laredo Stars.
